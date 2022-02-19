Man City Vs Tottenham Live Streaming: How To Watch Premier League Match In India, US & UK?

The Premier League is all set to feature a blockbuster clash on Saturday as leaders Manchester City will host Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium. The match is scheduled to commence live at 11:00 PM IST on February 19.

Ahead of what promises to be a pulsating and nail-biting encounter in England's top flight, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India, the UK and the US, and the Man City vs Tottenham live streaming details.

Man City vs Tottenham live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the Premier League clash live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Man City vs Tottenham live stream, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

How to watch Premier League live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch the Premier League live in the UK can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League. As for the Man City vs Tottenham live stream, fans can tune into the SkyGO app. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 6:30 PM BST on Saturday, February 19.

Man City vs Tottenham live streaming details in the US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the NBC Sports network. As for the Man City vs Tottenham live stream, fans can tune into FuboTV. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 12:30 PM on Saturday, February 19.

Foden with a diving header against today's opponents back in 2019! 👊 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/kIej4Hmdje — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 19, 2022

Premier League table update: Man City continue to lead

After 25 games, Manchester City continue to lead the Premier League standings by nine points from second-placed Liverpool, who have a game in hand. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur's pursuit of finishing the season in the UEFA Champions League spots continues to get more difficult after their three-game losing run. Antonio Conte's side are currently eighth in the Premier League standings with 36 points, seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, but with three games in hand.

Image: AP