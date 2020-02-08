Man City Vs West Ham Live Streaming Details, Team News, Preview

A 22-point chasm currently exists between reigning Premier League champions Manchester City and Premier League champions-elect Liverpool. After two seasons of accumulating 198 points in the Premier League in total, Man City have been sluggish off the blocks this season with their hopes of retaining the Premier League title having faded into oblivion. However, with Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City breathing down their necks, Man City will look to fortify their hold on second place when they host a struggling West Ham United side this weekend.

Man City vs West Ham preview

West Ham manager David Moyes has endured a difficult return to life in England. The former Everton and Manchester United manager was appointed as manager of the Hammers in December after a dismal half-season under Manuel Pellegrini. While West Ham were 17th when Pellegrini left the club, West Ham have struggled to do any better since the arrival of David Moyes. West Ham are currently 18th in the Premier League table, just one point above 19th-placed Watford and one point below 17th-placed Aston Villa. This weekend at the Etihad Stadium, West Ham will be up against the highest scorers in the Premier League so far - Man City.

Man City have scored 65 goals in 25 games in the league so far, five goals more than league leaders Liverpool. With West Ham having conceded the third-highest number of goals in the top flight this season, Man City striker Sergio Aguero will have the opportunity to surpass Jamie Vardy in the race for the Golden Boot. Aguero has netted 16 goals so far, one behind Vardy's tally of 17.

Man City vs West Ham team news

The big news coming out of the Tottenham vs Man City fixture last weekend (aside from the 22-point gap being opened up) was the injury to Raheem Sterling. Sterling picked up a hamstring injury in that 2-0 defeat, effectively ruling him out for four weeks. Pep Guardiola will also be without the services of Oleksandr Zinchenko as the Ukrainian serves a suspension for the red card at Tottenham. Leroy Sane is also likely to miss out this week as he continues to step up his return from injury. For West Ham, David Moyes will be without Andriy Yarmolenko, who is out with a hamstring injury. Felipe Anderson also remains a doubt, while Jack Wilshere is ruled out for the season.

Man City vs West Ham

