Man City Young Star Phil Foden ANGRY With Social Media Team For Mbappe Tweet

Manchester City star Phil Foden is reportedly furious at his PR agency after the firm openly challenged Kylian Mbappe as the two are set to meet in the Champions League semi-final. Foden has been amongst the brightest stars for Man City this season and scored winning goals in both legs against Borussia Dortmund to help his side to the final four. The England international's performances reinforced his credentials as one of the biggest talents of his age and he will be a key part of Pep Guardiola's plans for the final four stage.

Phil Foden furious with tweet challenging Mbappe sent out without his consent

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Phil Foden was less than impressed after a tweet was published by his social media team on his official Twitter account without his approval. The 20-year-old was the star of the show against Dortmund and shortly after the win, seemed to call out Kylian Mbappe and challenge him ahead of their semi-final clash. The Man City star and his representatives were not happy with the tone of the tweet and quickly asked it to be taken down.

Foden didn't post that Mbappe tweet himself, it was done by the company that manage his account. People close to Foden not particularly happy about it and it's been deleted — Sam Lee (@SamLee) April 14, 2021

However, by then his post had however already gained plenty of online traction and with many questioning as to why did Foden had appeared to immediately reach out to Mbappe. Reports suggest that Foden's representatives will look at the next steps and could possibly end their partnership with the firm. In the wake of Foden's tweet, Former Manchester United captain and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has called for players to handle their own social media accounts. Neville had previously bemoaned a lack of 'individual thinkers' and said England's players 'don't sound authentic' on social media and again preached the same message on Wednesday night.

The Man United legend said that players should run their own accounts as their "authenticity and independent thought" is at stake. Before Foden, Man City's Raheem Sterling also ran into trouble with his social media agency. Sterling PR's firm had leaked that the winger was set to captain the Three Lions on his 50th cap. The press release was sent out without his consent and Sterling spoke to England boss Southgate to reassure him of the same.

Champions League semi-finals date: Manchester City vs PSG schedule

Paris Saint-Germain are favourites to win the competition this term, having failed at the final hurdle last time out, losing to Bayern Munich in the final. The Ligue 1 giants got their revenge in the quarter-finals as they eliminated the defending champions to set up a blockbuster clash against Manchester City. Both PSG and Manchester City have long looked at the UCL title as their way to establish their supremacy in Europe, and it promises to be an exciting and pulsating clash. The first leg of the clash is set to be played in Paris on April 27, with the return leg scheduled for May 4.

(Image Courtesy: Phil Foden Twitter)