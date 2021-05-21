Man City Youngster Phil Foden's Star-struck Moment With Neymar Revealed

Manchester City star Phil Foden has called Paris Saint-Germain attacker Neymar the most talented player he has faced this season. The 20-year-old English midfielder also gave a special shoutout to fellow youngster Kylian Mbappe and described him as a special talent while speaking during a recent interview.

🗣 "I was a bit star-struck at times."



Phil Foden says Neymar is the most talented player he has faced this season pic.twitter.com/TdKyk01rZ8 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 21, 2021

Man City star heaps praise on PSG duo

Speaking on Football Daily, Phil Foden was asked to name the most talented rival player he had faced in the ongoing season. The interviewer added how the 20-year-old has locked horns with some unbelievable footballers in the ongoing campaign while coming back to his question and asking Foden to name a player that stood out for him.

The Man City midfielder was quick to respond and instantly named Brazilian attacker and PSG star Neymar. He went on to share how he felt "star-struck at times" watching Neymar doing flicks and other stuff in the first half of the first leg clash in the Champions League semi-finals. Adding how he was trying to act professionally during the game, Foden acknowledged Neyrmar's game by calling it "unbelievable" and revealing how the 29-year-old PSG star can sometimes decide the result of the game singlehandedly.

Calling Neymar Jr, one of the best players in the world, Phil added how it was frustrating and hard for him to try and get near the Brazilian attacker. He also spoke about Neymar's striker partner Kylian Mbappe and called the French international a "special talent" while adding how it was massively important for Man City to "get the job done" against those two in the Champions League semi-finals.

Phil Foden stats 2020-21

Phil Foden has had a wonderful season with Man City so far, winning the Carabao Cup last month. The youngster has been a crucial part of the team as Phil Foden stats 2020-21 show that the 20-year-old has scored 15 goals while providing 10 assists this season. He has also been a vital cog in helping Pep Guardiola's Man City win the Premier League with the Manchester outfit set to be officially crowned Premier League champions soon. The Man City trophy presentation will take place at the Etihad Stadium as Man City will finally lift the trophy after their last Premier League match against Everton.

He has also been instrumental for the Cityzens in the Champions League and will be aiming to have a strong impact for his team as Man City square off against Premier League rivals Chelsea in the Champions League final. He will be aiming to end the season with one more winner's medal around his neck and call himself a treble winner before playing for England in the upcoming Euro 2020.