Man City's Benjamin Mendy Arrives At Court In Police Van To Face Multiple Charges Of Rape

Manchester City's former left-back Benjamin Mendy arrived at court in a police van to face multiple rape charges against three different women. The 27-year old is charged with four counts of rape and one sexual assault charge. He was seen arriving at Chester Crown Court ahead of his appearance.

Benjamin Mendy's rape charges

Benjamin Mendy is charged with attacks on three different women, with three of the incidents allegedly taking place in October 2020. The Manchester City left-back is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman earlier in January this year. One of the women he is charged with attacking was an 18-year old.

Manchester City suspended Benjamin Mendy

On hearing the news on charges against him, Manchester City immediately suspended Benjamin Mendy and released an official statement for the same. "Manchester City can confirm that following his being charged by police today, Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation. The matter is subject to a legal process, and the Club is, therefore, unable to make further comment until that process is complete," read the statement.

Cheshire Police gave details of charges against Benjamin Mendy

According to the Crown Prosecution Service, Benjamin Mendy has been accused of sexual assault that involves allegations by three complaints, by people over the age of 16, between October 2020 and August 2021. The Cheshire Police's statement regarding the charges read, "The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorized Cheshire Constabulary to charge a man in connection with allegations of sexual assault. Benjamin Mendy, aged 27, has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault."

"The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021. Mendy, of Withinlee Road, Prestbury, has been remanded in police custody and is set to appear at Chester Magistrates' Court on Friday, 27 August," read the police record.

