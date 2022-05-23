Man City's Benjamin Mendy Pleads 'not Guilty' To All 9 Sexual Offence Charges Against Him

In latest development, Manchester City star left-back Benjamin Mendy has not pleaded guilty to the shocking charges of sexual assault against him. The nine offences are claimed to have taken place at his home between October 2018 and August 2021.

Benjamin Mendy denies all charges of sexual assault against him

Benjamin Mendy denied seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against him during his hearing on Monday, May 23. These allegations pertain to six complainants. Ahead of his trial in July, the Frenchman entered pleas for the first time at the Chester Crown Court.

While in the court, the 27-year-old denied all nine sexual offence allegations against him. With him having denied all the allegations, he will go into trial on July 25 along with his co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, who also pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. Matturie denied eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault, relating to eight complainants. The offences are claimed to have taken place between July 2012 to August 2021.

During the hearing, Judge Steven Everett, the Honorary Recorder of Chester, made it clear to all reporters, including international media, that none of the women involved must be identified. Once the pleas were completed, the hearing went into a private session with both the defendants, and the press was excluded from this session. As yet, both defendants are on bail.

Will Benjamin Mendy be sacked by Manchester City?

After Benjamin Mendy was charged by the police, Manchester City decided to suspend their star left-back indefinitely. As a result of the ongoing investigation into all the rape and sexual assault charges against him, the 27-year-old has only played one Premier League game this season. The Frenchman was signed by the Citizens in 2017 from AS Monaco for a reported fee of £52 million.