Man City's Offer Of €15 Million Plus Player Rejected For Torres, Negotiations To Continue

Manchester City's first offer for Ferran Torres has reportedly been rejected by Valencia. The 20-year-old Spaniard is rumoured to join Manchester City next season but the Cityzens are yet to match Valencia's expectations for the winger. It is said to be a done deal but Valencia are not ready to let go of the player for cheap. Ferran Torres has one year left on his contract at the Mestalla. Manchester City's first bid of €15 million-plus player was turned down by the LaLiga club as they are expecting a much higher amount for the winger.

#ManCity’s first offer for Ferran Torres is ‘far from expectations’ and his market value. Valencia value the winger at between €30-45 million.



At this stage, both the player and the clubs involved are obliged to come to an agreement.



[@superdeporte_es] — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) July 17, 2020

Also Read | Premier League transfers: Jadon Sancho Transfer Fee Set At €120m Should Man United Qualify For Champions League

Man City transfer news: Valencia rejects the first bid for Ferran Torres

As reported by Superdeporte, Manchester City initially offered €15m plus a player for Ferran Torres to Valencia but the Spanish club turned down the offer. Reports suggest that Valencia are expecting around €30m-€45m for Torres. However, Pep Guardiola's side are expected to put in another bid for the promising 20-year-old in the coming weeks. Valencia are in desperate need of money as they have failed to qualify for the Champions League next season. Manchester City are likely to take advantage of their monetary situation and will try to turn the negotiations in their favour.

Also Read | Premier League transfers: Jadon Sancho Wants To Play Alongside 'best Friend' Marcus Rashford And Bruno Fernandes

Man City transfer news: Ferran Torres to Man City nearly a done deal

As reported by Eurosport, Manchester City find Ferran Torres an ideal replacement for Leroy Sane who joined Bayern Munich this summer. Many European giants like Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Liverpool and Juventus are reportedly monitoring the 20-year-old. Ferran Torres has found the net a total of six times for Valencia this season. Eurosport further reports that Manchester City and Ferran Torres' representatives have agreed to a contract on a personal level and it's only a matter of time before the deal is announced.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Could Quit Due To Boardroom Feud: Ex-Barca President Laporta Raises Concern

Also Read | Benzema For Ballon D'Or: President Florentino Perez Makes Strong Claim After Title

(Image Source: Ferran Torres/Instagram)