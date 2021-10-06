Man City's Raheem Sterling Open To Barcelona Loan Move As He Seeks More Game Time: Report

England star Raheem Sterling has often seen himself snubbed at Manchester City, with youngsters like Phil Foden and Ferran Torres often seen getting the nod ahead of him. Moreover, Jack Grealish's record $100 million signing has made it difficult for the England winger to find game time on Pep Guardiola's side. As a result, Sterling is reportedly interested in seeking a move away from the Etihad Stadium, with the hopes to get more game time. Reports suggest that the 26-year old is keen on a loan move to Barcelona in the 2022 January transfer window. The La Liga giants reportedly attempted to sign the Manchester City winger in the summer with a late loan offer, which did not go through.

According to ESPN, even though Barcelona are currently undergoing financial turmoil, they are ready to pay Raheem Sterling's staggering wages if they are to sign him in January successfully. The Catalan giants need more attacking options as they have struggled to score goals, finding the back of the net on just 11 occasions this season.

Meanwhile, El Clasico rivals Real Madrid have scored double of that. With Barcelona currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings, the addition of Sterling should undoubtedly help them score more goals or at least create more chances.

Raheem Sterling's stats at Manchester City

In the six seasons that Raheem Sterling has spent at the Etihad Stadium, his stats and accomplishments for Manchester City have been nothing short of staggering. He plays as a winger and attacking midfielder for Manchester City. The England international has scored 115 goals in 302 appearances and has helped the side win three Premier League titles, four EFL Cups and the FA Cup. Moreover, in the 2019/20 season, the winger scored 20 goals in just 33 Premier League appearances for the club.

Manchester City form and Premier League standings update

Manchester City have had a mixed start to the 2021/22 Premier League season as per their extremely high standards. Pep Guardiola's side are currently in third place with 14 points, two points behind leaders Chelsea. However, this run did include a disappointing draw against Southampton.

