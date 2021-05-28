Man City's Trio Of Phil Foden, John Stones, Kyle Walker Shares Same Birth Date On May 28

May 28 has to be one of the most important dates in the Manchester City first-team squad as three of the players were born on this day. Man City stars Phil Foden, John Stones and Kyle Walker all share the same birthday with a decade separating the youngest from the oldest player in this amazing trio.

Kyle Walker is the oldest of the lot as the former Tottenham Hotspur right-back celebrates his 31st birthday on May 28 with former Everton defender John Stones turning 27 on Friday. The youngest member of this amazing English trio, Phil Foden, is a decade younger than Walker with the attacker celebrating his 21st birthday ahead of the most important game of his life.

The trio has been an integral part of Man City ever since joining the club and has lifted at least 12 trophies over the last four seasons. Despite achieving constant success in the domestic league and cup tournaments, the three Man City players will be hoping to replicate their domestic success at the highest level as Man City are set to lock horns against fellow Premier League rivals, Chelsea, in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday.

Man City vs Chelsea Team News

Pep Guardiola will have a tough job selecting his playing 11 as the Man City head coach has all the players available at his disposal for the Champions League final on Saturday. The only injury scare was to former Borussia Dortmund star Ilkay Gundogan who has recently been declared fit and will be in contention to start in the final.

Ederson will be between the sticks; Kyle Walker, a guaranteed starter on the right flank and Oleksandr Zinchenko will be expected to start as a left-back on Saturday. Ruben Dias and John Stones are very difficult to penetrate and are the most likely candidates to feature at the heart of the City's defence against Chelsea.

In the midfield, Pep Guardiola is expected to hand veteran Fernandinho a starting spot over Rodri with Portugal star Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan occupying the remaining two slots and completing the Catalan tactician's midfield. The former FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach has taken an interesting approach to his attack this season with the 50-year-old manager opting to play without a traditional number 9 in his 4-3-3. It could pave way for Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden to start together upfront with the trio expected to keep on rotating places and keep Chelsea's defenders on their toes in the final.

How to watch the Champions League final live?

The Man City vs Chelsea match will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network in India. Fans can watch the 2021 Champions League final stream on the Sony Liv website and the official app. Live scores and updates on the match will be available on the social media pages of the Champions League League and the official accounts of both teams.