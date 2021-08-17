Man United Boss Ole Gunner Solskjaer Keen To Extend New Contracts For THESE Five Stars

Ole Solskjaer is keen to offer pay-raise to Manchester United stars Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, and Luke Shaw while extending the contract of Paul Pogba. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants new expensive contracts for five Manchester United superstars to retain his title-chasing team at the side in the long run. Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, and Luke Shaw are all on Solskjaer's wish list for new contracts, while Paul Pogba's contract, which is scheduled to expire next summer, is anticipated to be extended.

Manchester United's 5-1 thrashing of Leeds in their first Premier League match of the season has given Solskjaer hope that he has a side capable of fighting archrivals Manchester City for the championship. These lucrative contracts will see these stars enter the list of the club’s top earners. Fernandes' contract with Man United expires in five years. He earns £100,000-per-week and reports suggest he is now negotiating a new contract for between £250,000 and £300,000.

Rashford, Maguire, and Shaw are believed to make between £180,000 and £200,000 per week and are expected to be given similar terms to Fernandes. Rashford and Shaw's contracts expire in 2023, but both have one-year extensions available, while Maguire's contract runs out in 2025.

Solskjaer wants tranquillity in Man United's dressing room and feels it is unjust that certain individuals earn more than others. David de Gea is currently United's top-earning player earning £375,000 a week, followed by Pogba on £290,000.

Will Paul Pogba stay at Manchester United after next season?

Paul Pogba has postponed signing a new contract amid rumours that he would leave Manchester United on a free transfer next season, and he is hesitant to consider United before the conclusion of the transfer season. Pogba has been heavily linked with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain moves, although a transfer to his former club Juventus has also been discussed.

However, the additions of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane have led many to feel that Manchester United are real championship challengers this season which could encourage Pogba to extend his stay. Pogba has been persuaded by Solskjaer's desire for him to play more ahead, and teammates are attempting to convince the Frenchman to commit to the club.

