Man United Could Make Paul Pogba Highest-paid Premier League Player With New £104m Deal

Amid fears of a Paul Pogba transfer exit this summer, Man United could make the French international the highest-paid Premier League player with a new £104 million deal. Pogba is going into his final 12 months of contract at Old Trafford this season and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not want one of his star players to leave on a free next summer. Here are Paul Pogba's salary details as Man United are keen on offering Pogba a five-year contract extension.

Man United's latest Paul Pogba salary offer

According to The Sun, Man United are planning to offer Paul Pogba a staggering £400,000 a week over the next five years. As per the current contract details, the French midfielder earns £290,000 a week. If this Pogba contract extension were to go through, his salary would eclipse the £375,000 a week Man United pay David de Gea.

It is believed that Paul Pogba has been in talks with agent Mino Raiola over the last year on what his plans are for the future. In the case the 28-year-old is reluctant to sign a contract extension with Man United, he could demand high wages and a hefty signing-on fee if he was to become a free transfer next summer. The £89m French star midfielder revealed earlier this week that no agreement had been settled with Man United yet. Hence, it remains to be seen if Solskjaer's side will be willing to meet the demands of Pogba to keep him at the club.

Paul Pogba stats for Man United

Although Paul Pogba did not have the best of starts to his Man United career when he came to Old Trafford in the 2016/17 season, he seems to have found his place over the past few seasons. In 30 Premier League appearances in his first season, Pogba scored just five goals and four assists. His 2017/18 season was much better as he scored six goals and 10 assists in 27 Premier League games.

However, his best stats came in the 2018/19 Premier League season as he scored 13 goals and nine assists in 35 appearances. While his stats have not been as impressive in his past two seasons, injuries are one of the reasons behind the same. Pogba has just managed to make 42 Premier League appearances over the last two seasons where he has scored four goals and six assists. With Pogba having come into his own, Man United will hope to keep the star French midfielder who is presently on international duty at the Euros with the France national football team.

