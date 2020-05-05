Manchester United Donate £300,000 To Local Schools For Fighting Coronavirus Crisis In UK

The Manchester United donation news has been all over social media amidst the Coronavirus UK situation. The Premier League giants announced that the Manchester United foundation pledged £300,000 towards educational institutes. The Manchester United donation was offered in order to alleviate some of the pressure families are facing during the coronavirus UK lockdown.

Manchester United donation amid Coronavirus UK crisis

The Premier League has been suspended ever since the coronavirus UK situation worsened in the early stages of March. The unprecedented coronavirus UK crisis led to a number of financial difficulties for the citizens in the country as the coronavirus UK lockdown forced the closing of most businesses as well. During this time of crisis, 20-time English champions Manchester United decided to step up and take initiative for the schools and colleges in the vicinity that are partnered with the club. The Man United foundation provided schools and collages with the financial aid of £300,000 to battle the coronavirus crisis.

The Manchester United donation of £300,000 will be divided among 30 institutes, each site receiving £10,000 to assist families that are vulnerable during this time of the Coronavirus UK lockdown. The Manchester United donation will be used to provide food, clothing, medication, and other IT equipment in a bid to reduce the number of challenges that are being faced by families in the area. The Manchester United donation comes soon after the club's work in delivering 60,000 free meals to NHS workers along with supporting the local food banks. Manchester United took to Twitter to broadcast their message:

"In the spirit of true partnerships, we are delighted to offer support to families who are most in need right now." 🤝



The Foundation is continuing to support the local community by pledging £300,000 to our partner high schools and colleges.



Read more: https://t.co/aZDtpqW66w pic.twitter.com/Z261CtFUGJ — Man Utd Foundation (@MU_Foundation) May 5, 2020

Coronavirus UK Lockdown: Premier League return

The potential Premier League return has put a number of fans on the edge of their seats during the lockdown. Manchester United are still in 5th position on the Premier League table and in contention to qualify for the Champions League next season. According to reports from Worldometer, the fatalities in the UK due to coronavirus recently surpassed 28,700.

