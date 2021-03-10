Man United Fans Beg For Haaland Transfer After Striker Breaks Champions League Record

With Erling Haaland having been in sublime form this season, the striker is the top target for several European clubs, including Man United. Man United fans have been begging for a Haaland transfer for a while but even more so after the striker broke a Champions League record. After Haaland scored a brace against Sevilla in the second leg, he became the youngest player in the history of the competition to score 20 goals.

Haaland UCL record

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland continued his goalscoring form against Sevilla as he scored another brace against the Andalusians in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16. Haaland had guided his side to a 3-2 victory in the first leg and struck again in the second leg to seal Dortmund's place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. In the process, Haaland also became the youngest player in the history of the competition to score 20 goals as he has done so in only 14 games. Moreover, he has also scored 47 goals in 47 games for the German club.

Haaland transfer: Man United fans beg for Haaland's signature

The Red Devils were interested in signing Haaland from RB Salzburg in 2020 but the deal failed after they refused to agree to the buyout clause and percentage of future sales. Since then the Norwegian's value has only skyrocketed as he has become the top transfer target amongst several other top European clubs as well. Man City, Chelsea and Real Madrid are all in the race to sign the Dortmund star.

As a result of Haaland's outstanding goalscoring form, several Man United fans are insisting that the club sign the star striker. Rayane Moussallem, a sports journalist, wrote on Twitter, "I wonder if Olé and United are doing something to get Haaland." Another fan wrote that Haaland is "the perfect Cavani replacement." United fans are desperate to get the signature of the star striker as there are reports that Edinson Cavani could be exiting Old Trafford.

I wonder if Olé and United are doing something to get Haaland — Rayane Moussallem (@RioMoussallem) March 9, 2021

I want Haaland at Manchester United. I beg you. @ManUtd — Devils of United (@DevilsOfUnited) March 9, 2021

Erling Haaland is valued at £150 million

Although Erling Haaland has a £75 million release clause with Dortmund which comes into effect in the summer of 2022, Dortmund are confident that they can reap maximum financial gains since the striker has been in top form. As per reports, the German club is now expecting £150 million from his sale. Haaland's value has increased sharply since he was signed on a four and a half year contract by Dortmund in December 2019 for £19.5 million.