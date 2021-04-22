Man United Fans BLOCK Training Ground Entrance, Protest Against Glazers On Training Pitch

Man United fans have been pretty vocal in expressing their disappointments in the Manchester United owners (the Glazers family) for their plans to join the European Super League. Fans, former stars and players did not shy away from sharing their agitation on the club's decision to keep everything under wraps as no one was informed regarding the major development. This led to a series of unfortunate events which ended up with Man United fans storming into the club's training ground and standing on the first-team training pitch with banners reading "Glazers Out".

Manchester United were one of the six Premier League clubs who agreed to join the European Super League and be a part of the founding members of the competition. The announcement of the Red Devils joining the breakaway controversial league started to flood in on Sunday evening. Soon, all the founding members of the European Super League received heavy criticism as the UEFA, the FA, and various governing bodies aimed to stop the formation of such a competition.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire also approached Ed Woodward on Monday and confronted the club's executive vice-chairman who received a backlash for his involvement in the European Super League. Later on, Ed Woodward, the club's executive vice-chairman announced his decision of stepping down from his position at the end of 2021. The Manchester United owners also addressed an open letter to fans of the club to apologise for the "unrest" caused due to the Super League.

Man United fans protest continues as supporters demand "Glazers Out"

Despite news of the English Premier League teams withdrawing from the breakaway competition and the European Super League being officially suspended, fans have not stopped their protest as on Thursday club supporters blocked the entrance to Man United’s training ground in Carrington.

Man United fans protest saw the fans demanding from the Manchester United owners to sell the club and leave them for good by displaying "Glazers Out" banners during their demonstration. According to various reports, the fans left the training ground only after manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and a group of players interacted with them.

Protest by United fans at Carrington this morning started around 9am. Had banners including "Glazers out". Understand Solskjaer and a group of players spoke to them and they have now left. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) April 22, 2021

Joel Glazer net worth

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Joel Glazer is worth a whopping $1 billion. The Glazer family is running a sports empire alongside their already successful business empire. Reports from Forbes suggest that the Glazers are worth around $4.7 billion.

