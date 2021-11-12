Man United Fans Not Happy With De Bruyne's Man City 'trained For Just 10 Minutes' Comment

Over the weekend, Manchester City managed to defeat their neighbours Manchester United 2-0 in their Premier League clash. It was a very one-sided match even though the scoreline might not show it, as City dominated from the first whistle all the way to the final whistle. City's star midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has now revealed that their entire team only trained for only 10 minutes prior to their derby match against United.

De Bruyne explained that the day before a game the team usually trains tactically based on how their opponent plays but before the Manchester United match, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said he does not know how the Red Devils are going to play and so the team stopped training after 10 minutes.

"The day before a game we usually train tactically, based on how the opponent plays," Kevin de Bruyne told the MidMid podcast. "But before United, Pep said, 'We don’t know how they are going to play. We shall see.' And we stopped training after 10 minutes or so. Often Pep knows how the opponent is going to play. This time he didn’t know, so he didn’t know what to do. We have done what we always do, but he didn’t know beforehand if they would play with five at the back, or with four, or with a diamond in the middle, or with three up front."

Man United fans were not at all pleased with the comments and called out their team for lacking 'identity' and also called out United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for not having any tactics.

This is utterly embarrassing. As I said about Liverpool, City played extremely basic football to beat us. Nothing special. They just did their normal thing and treated us like a standard team. We've completely lost the respect of opponents. https://t.co/UjOmlYpAQ0 — UnitedMuppetiers (@Muppetiers) November 11, 2021

the match was the training session — ❀ SC ❀ (@VetteIista) November 11, 2021

That’s ok….Ole didn’t know either!! 🤣🤣 — Clive (@clivetysoe) November 11, 2021

Not even Ole knows how his team plays — Aryan (@aryan10ii) November 11, 2021

So toxic!😂 So true tho. I don’t know what we need but man it’s getting frustrating! pic.twitter.com/Z2r9INB6cm — Danny Dixon (@SOCCER9ine) November 11, 2021

Man United lost 2-0 to Man City cos United's team played as individuals & not as a unit, Man City training for 10mins before the game has nothing to do with their win. United right now can't rival Arsenal, Chelsea & other top clubs until the players learn to put their eg¤s as!de. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) November 11, 2021

Man City vs Man Utd Match Recap

United conceded the first goal very early on in the game as City started off with a high press. Eric Bailly turned the ball into his own net and City were already a goal up in just the 7th minute. In the 45th minute, Bernado Silva somehow got on the end of a Joao Cancelo cross and put the ball into the back of the net to double their advantage on the night. The visitors dominated the match in all areas of the field, never giving the United players a chance back into the game.

(Image: premierleague.com)