Man United Fans Slam Solskjaer For Replacing Ronaldo With Lingard After 71-minutes

Manchester United team manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer received criticism from the United fans for his decision to replace Christiano Ronaldo with Jesse Lingard in the 72nd minute of the UEFA Champions League match against Young Boys on Tuesday. Ronaldo scored the match's opening goal in the 13th minute of the game, but Manchester United failed to capitalize after the start and ended up losing the match 2-1 at the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern. Young Boys scored goals at 66’ and 90+5’ of the game on the home side after United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off due to a red card in the 35’. Solksjaer’s decision to deploy Lingard in place of an in-form Ronaldo proved costly, as Lingard played the Young Boys striker in with a backpass. This took social media by storm, as Solskjaer was criticized for his game management.

📸 - Cristiano Ronaldo off, Lingard on.

Fans took to Twitter in order to put their opinion forward. One of the users said the decision to bring Lingard in place of Ronaldo was the most horrible decision on this planet. He further criticized the manager for bringing in Nemanja Matic in place of Bruno Fernandes at a point of the match, when the scorecard read 1-1, and Young Boys were chasing a win.

The most horrible decision you'll see in this planet. Taking off Cristiano Ronaldo for Jesse Lingard and Bruno for Matic against Young Boys when chasing for a winning goal? Ole has taken this shit so far. #OleOut

Another user uploaded a picture from the popular Netflix show ‘Money Heist’, where the characters of the show are looking at something to which the professor in the show, points towards. The user referred to Young Boys, who were having to tackle the megastar Ronaldo, but ended up watching Lingard replacing Ronaldo.

Young Boys: “How are we supposed to beat Man Utd? They have Cristiano Ronaldo…”



Young Boys: "How are we supposed to beat Man Utd? They have Cristiano Ronaldo…"

The manager: "That is where Lingard comes in."

One of the Twitter users was very critical of Solskjaer and pointed out that he isn’t tactically sound and just vibes. He further said that Solsjaer throws in players and hopes they will change the game by luck.

Give Thomas Tuchel this same Ole team and I bet you he'll win Young boys even with 2 red cards!



Give Thomas Tuchel this same Ole team and I bet you he'll win Young boys even with 2 red cards!

Ole isn't tactically sound, he's just vibes. He just randomly throws in players hoping they change the game by luck!#OleOut | Cristiano Ronaldo | Pogba | Lingard | Zidane | Conte

Another user posted a picture of Ronaldo from his early days at Manchester United, interacting with a young Jesse Lingard, and sarcastically said that Ronaldo should have broken Lingard’s hopes and dreams, then and there.



Cristiano should have had a penalty: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskajer after the UEFA Champions League match, also expressed himself during the post-match interview. When asked about the loss after a good start, courtesy of Ronaldo’s goal, Solskjaer said, “Yeah, he does it again. He’s there, great timing of his run and we didn’t play well enough with 11 men. I have to say, after that, we could have created more chances and got the second goal. When we got down to ten men, it makes it difficult, but then again, I feel Cristiano should have had a penalty when he runs through because it is one-on-one with the keeper it gets a little nudge in the back”.

Image: AP