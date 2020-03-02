Man United Set To Hire Data Team Following In The Footsteps Of Champions-elect Liverpool

Manchester United are set to hire a new data team which would help them with their transfer decisions for the future. Man United spent the last few days of the January transfer market sporadically trying to recruit a striker and finally decided to snap up Odion Ighalo. Man United are now prepared to follow a similar path as the Liverpool data team following the success of the Merseyside outfit in the recent past.

Man United hire data team: Whom will they replace?

The past few transfer windows have showcased that Man United have found it difficult to lure top players to the club and confirm deals. Initially, the Man United data team consisted of eight members to help identify talent through the usage of collaborated data. However, the new team will not comprise of abundant faces and downsizing shall take place following the appointment of the new Man United data team.

Man United hire data team: What will they do?

The Man United data team, which will be led by a head of analytics and the department will use the data provided in order to profile potential transfer targets for the future. The new Man United data team is also prepared to contribute and work in tandem with United's youth academy and medical teams. At the moment, United mainly follow video analysis of players but are in the wake of Man City data analytics and Liverpool data team pertaining to data in recruitment.

Man United hire data team: The headhunter

Man United will now be using a headhunter to approach candidates and all the entrees had to sign a non-disclosure agreement before being involved in talks. A few of those applicants are now in the second stage of their interview. If United are able to wrap up the deal for a headhunter because it will be a step forward for the club to sort out not paying big money for high-profile players' arrival at Old Trafford.

Man United hire data team to follow Liverpool data team footsteps

The Liverpool data team is the most advanced in the Premier League, even further than the Man City data analytics. The Liverpool data team has worked well over the past years and Jurgen Klopp's side is benefitting massively from shrewd signings made in the past. The Man City data analytics have also scouted top players but at the same time, the defending champions of England have owners with deep pockets to splash out on their transfer targets.

Man United hire data team: What are the bonuses?

The decision for hiring a data team will allow the Red Devils to catch up with Premier League rivals such as Liverpool and Man City. To find better value-for-money transfer targets at such a crucial junction in their transition phase, Man United need to return to Champions League football and it will be imperative for the club to hire a data team that can turn around their finances from previous years.

Manchester United drew 1-1 away to Everton on Matchday 28 of the Premier League 2019-20 season. They next face Derby County in the 5th Round of the FA Cup before hosting Manchester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League.