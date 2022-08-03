Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has slammed five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo for leaving the field early after he was substituted during the club's pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano. It is believed that several other players joined him in doing so and Manchester United boss wasn't happy with the behaviour.

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag slams Cristiano Ronaldo

While speaking in an interview with Dutch outlets AD and Viaplay, Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag said, "I certainly don’t condone this. This is unacceptable. For everyone. We are a team and you have to stay until the end." While the manager did not name any of the players, it is believed that Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Dalot were among a few of the players that walked out.

Ronaldo's appearance against the Spanish outfit was his first match under ten Hag, having missed the first five friendlies. The 37-year-old cited 'family reasons' for only beginning training last week. The Portuguese international has been heavily in focus over the past few weeks as several reports claim that he is keen on leaving Old Trafford with the hope to play UEFA Champions League football elsewhere.

Manchester United failed to qualify for the UCL this season, having finished a disappointing sixth in the Premier League last season with just 58 points, 13 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and a staggering 35 points behind champions Manchester City.

With still almost a month remaining for the transfer window to end, it remains to be seen whether Ronaldo does indeed stay at Old Trafford or not. Reports suggest that if any club were to sign the Portuguese international, they would have to pay a hefty salary of about £490,000 a week.