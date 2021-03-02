Man United Midfielder Van De Beek Used Ladies Toilet At Stamford Bridge By Mistake

Manchester United's draw against Chelsea and the allegations on the referee after the game weren't the only embarrassing moments to mark the fixture. Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek was left embarrassed after he mistakenly ended up in the ladies toilet at Stamford Bridge even as the game progressed towards a goalless draw in the second half.

Van de Beek ends up in ladies toilet mistakenly

Van de Beek was restricted to the bench for the 23rd time across competitions this season. And at around the 80th minute, the Netherlands international was spotted heading towards the ladies toilet at Stamford Bridge. It appears that he misread the door signs resulting in the mishappening.

Donny Van De Beek - has just nipped for a toilet break....in the ladies' toilets. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) February 28, 2021

Interestingly, the toilets are located close to the bench — where players and staff were sitting. And the former AFC Ajax superstar, who failed to bag a single minute against the Blues, was fortunate enough that the toilet was empty when he entered it by mistake.

Van de Beek's struggle under Solskjaer continues

Van de Beek has racked up a mere 13 appearances in the Premier League ever since his move to Old Trafford last summer. His lack of game time is suggestive of the manager's lack of faith in the midfielder. During the 13 appearances in the Premier League, he has netted just once.

Former Man United midfielder Luke Chadwick believes Van de Beek could be out of the club next summer. Speaking to CaughtOffside, he said, "It doesn’t look good for Van de Beek in terms of the very limited game time that he’s had, he didn’t even come on yesterday (against Chelsea)."

Premier League fixtures: Crystal Palace vs Man United live stream details

Man United's draw against Chelsea meant that they could not cut down on the massive lead that Manchester City are currently enduring. The Old Trafford outfit now sit 12 points adrift of Man City in the Premier League table. Solskjaer's men will next play Crystal Palace in an attempt to avoid further widening the points' deficit with their city rivals.

The Premier League clash at Selhurst Park will be played out on Wednesday, March 3 (Thursday IST). The Crystal Palace vs Man United live broadcast will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD, while the live stream can be accessed on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

