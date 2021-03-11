Man United Name Darren Fletcher As Technical Director, John Murtough To Report To Woodward

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United have swung into action ahead of the summer transfer window. The club have announced a couple of key promotions and appointments for top posts at Old Trafford. John Murtough has been promoted as the football director while Darren Fletcher will now act as the technical director with the Old Trafford outfit.

Man United while announcing the appointments, stated that these two new roles are aimed at strengthening the club's football operations. Indeed, Man United executive-vice chairman Ed Woodward had been called out in the recent past for not having the important post of director of football and that of a technical director.

And the inaugural director - Murtough remains a largely unpopular but key figure from Woodward's existing stuff. He has been instrumental in creating the requisite structures, culture and processes to deliver timely success on the field. He is credited to have successfully overhauled Man United's academy as well as the recruitment department.

He has worked closely with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the rest of the coaching staff. In his new role, Murtough will have the overall leadership and responsibility of the club's operation and strategy encompassing footballing functions. He will be the senior-most figure on the field alongside the Norwegian tactician and will report directly to Woodward.

Former Man United midfielder Darren Fletcher will work closely with Murtough to provide technical inputs and directions into football and performance areas. His main focus shall revolve around the long-term approach of squad development and maintain close links between the academy and the first team.

"I'm delighted with the announcement of Darren Fletcher and John Murtough," says Ole.



"He went from a young man to a Champions League winner here, and he has a bright eye for football so he can have an impact."#MUFC pic.twitter.com/iiB4GsxxRr — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 10, 2021

"Darren’s stellar achievements as a player and his own journey from Academy to Premier League and Champions League winner means he naturally commands respect and understands this vital part of the club’s DNA," said Woodward while speaking to the club's official website.

"In this new role, the first in our history, he will deliver technical advice across all aspects of the football department as well as contributing to the communication and delivery of our football philosophy across all areas of the club," he added.

Premier League standings update as Man United trail by 14 points to Man City

These key appointments come a few days after Man United's epic win in the derby. Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw scored once each to end Manchester City's 28-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. The Red Devils sit second in the Premier League standings with 54 points in 28 games, even as Pep Guardiola's men maintain a 14-point lead at the top.

Image courtesy: Man Utd website