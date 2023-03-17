Man United Owners Meet Potential Buyers Amid Takeover Speculations: Reports

Manchester United owners have reportedly met with the representatives of Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani as takeover talks have intensified over the last few weeks. A Qatar takeover could be on the cards while Ineos owner Sir James Ratcliffe is also reportedly interested in a potential takeover. The Glazers family had put out a statement back in November stating they are exploring further investments for the Red Devils.

It is not clear whether a full takeover could be possible but given the current scenario, the Qatari investors would be gunning for a full takeover of the club.

In the statement, it was mentioned the owners would consider a part investment or a complete sale. "Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU), one of the most successful and historic sports clubs in the world, announces today that the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) is commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club. The process is designed to enhance the club's future growth, with the ultimate goal of positioning the club to capitalize on opportunities both on the pitch and commercially.''

''As part of this process, the Board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the Company. This will include an assessment of several initiatives to strengthen the club, including stadium and infrastructure redevelopment, and expansion of the club’s commercial operations on a global scale, each in the context of enhancing the long-term success of the club’s men’s, women’s and academy teams, and bringing benefits to fans and other stakeholders," the statement further read.

Glazer's asking price is around £6 billion but Sheikh Jassim is reportedly unwilling to meet the demands as a bid around £4.5 billion could be submitted. Pictures of Sheikh Jassim's representatives arriving at the club have been hovering around and it remains to be seen whether a consensus can be reached or not. Sir Ratcliffe is also expected to meet with the United owners and a clear picture regarding the sale process would emerge in the next few days.

