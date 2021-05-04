Man United Point Deduction: Could Fans' Violent Protest Result In Sanction For The Team?

Manchester United could face points deduction after their scheduled game against arch-rivals Liverpool was postponed due to violent protests outside Old Trafford. The Man United fans protest saw supporters gathered outside the stadium and the team hotel, while some found their way onto the pitch which subsequently led to the game being called off for security reasons. The Premier League and the FA are currently investigating the incident and a Man United point deduction could be in line as the Premier League season draws to a close.

Will Man United lose points in Premier League? Fans' protest could cost the club points as FA, PL investigate

Manchester United could reportedly be facing a points deduction after fans' protest at Old Trafford led to their game against Liverpool being called off. As per Daily Mail, both the Premier League and the Football Association are investigating the Man United fans' protest in a bid to determine where the responsibility lies. Under Premier League rules, points can be deducted where a club fails to ensure the safety of players and staff, as well as entry and exit from the ground. The FA meanwhile can also impose fines, which includes ground closures and suspension from competitions. It can also demand the club responsible for any postponement compensates the other side for any costs.

In the Premier League Handbook, rule K14 states that the home club must make sure that the players and match officials can enter and leave the stadium safely and that there is a safe environment in which to play the match. Rule K13 also states that the players’ entrance, as well as the parking area and the points of entry, are adequately policed or stewarded.

The representatives of the two teams and the Premier League discussed the situation at 4:00 PM BST and decided to postpone the fixture citing safety reasons. The Premier League can also refer the matter to the FA, who can set up a commission to investigate any alleged rule breach and if proven, it can suspend a club from football activity, impose a fine or impose a ground closure.

The Glazer ownership will have to respond quickly to the situation as the supporters are likely to continue the agitation. There is already talk of a Man United next fan protest on the weekend of the 15th of May when the Liverpool fixture is expected to be rescheduled for.

Any Man United point deduction will be a boost for their rivals as the Red Devils are one of the clear favourites to clinch a Champions League spot. Leicester City are only four points behind in third, while Chelsea, West Ham, Liverpool and Tottenham will also see their gap reduced to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side. Nonetheless, Man United should have a game in hand and regardless of a points deduction clinch a top-four berth. If not, they still have the option of winning the Europa League and qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Glazer family net worth

The Glazer family net worth is estimated to be around $4.7 billion as of 2016, according to Forbes' list of billionaires. The Malcolm Glazer clan, who owns Manchester United, built a business real estate wealth through First Allied Corporation, which today owns more than 6.7 million square feet of premium shopping centre space across the U.S according to Forbes. His son Joel Glazer has a current net worth of approximately $1 billion according to AS, while Manchester United are valued at $3.1 billion with the Glazer family controlling 83% of the voting power.

