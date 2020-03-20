Manchester United Star Bruno Fernandes Plays Football With Daughter In Backyard: Watch

Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes has been enjoying time with his family despite the coronavirus lockdown. The Manchester United midfielder was spotted in a video as the Bruno Fernandes family spent time in their backyard. Bruno Fernandes has been advised by Manchester United to remain in quarantine amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Manchester United sign Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United officially landed Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford in the January transfer window, before the coronavirus lockdown. Having spent an initial €55 million (£47 million), plus up to €25 million (£21 million) in add-ons, Manchester United tied Bruno Fernandes at the club on a 5 and a half years contract. Since then, the Portuguese midfielder has upgraded the Manchester United engine. The 25-year-old has already gotten three goals and four assists in eight appearances across all competitions for Manchester United.

Coronavirus lockdown leads to Bruno Fernandes family time

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, sporting events all over the world have taken a backseat. The FA recently announced that the Premier League has been postponed to at least April 30 but until then the footballers are under coronavirus lockdown. But the coronavirus lockdown has led to Bruno Fernades family spending quality time with each other.

The Manchester United midfielder was recorded in an adorable video playing football with his daughter. Frolicking around in the Bruno Fernandes family backyard, the 25-year-old was all smiles when having a kickabout with his daughter. Here is the cheerful Bruno Fernandes family video:

COVID-19 pandemic

The World Health Organisation has deemed the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak has already taken close to 10,000 lives and measures to prevent the spread are being put into drastic effect.

