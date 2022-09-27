Man United Star Gifts Penalty To Germany, Gets Trolled By England Fans Later; Watch

The UEFA Nations League match between Germany and England at the Wembley Stadium on Monday night ended with a 3-3 draw. While Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, and Harry Kane made headlines for scoring goals in their home game, English player Harry Maguire became a trend on Twitter for the wrong reasons. The Manchester United player gifted a penalty to Germany in the 52nd minute of the match, which was converted by Ilkay Gundogan as the German side opened the scoresheet.

🍿 A six-goal second half thriller at Wembley! 🔥



⚽️🇩🇪⏰ Gündoğan 52’

⚽️🇩🇪⏰ Havertz 67’

⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⏰ Shaw 72’

⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⏰ Mount 75’

⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⏰ Kane 83’

⚽️🇩🇪⏰ Havertz 87’#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/DDxLEJwr7j — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2024) September 26, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that England have been already relegated from the top tier of the Nations League, owing to their poor run of form in the tournament. In addition to the performance woes, Maguires recent struggles on the field have added to the team’s struggles. During Monday’s match, Maguire gifted possession to Jamal Musiala in the 52nd minute, before chopping down the Bayern Munich midfielder and awarding a penalty to the German team.

Never in doubt 🥶



🇩🇪 İlkay Gündoğan scores from the penalty spot 🎯#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/6DTZrBN62W — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2024) September 26, 2022

Harry Maguire lets Kai Havertz score Germany’s second goal

15 minutes later, Maguire found himself invested in the German half, while Kai Havertz curled up a goal into the top corner with brilliance to hand Germany a 0-2 lead. Going ahead in the game, Luke Shaw scored England’s first goal of the night in the 71st minute, before Mason Mount scored the second in the 75th minute. England captain Harry Kane handed a 3-2 lead to the home side through a penalty, before Kai Havertz struck the equalizer in the 87th minute.

𝑾𝑯𝑨𝑻 𝑨 𝑺𝑻𝑹𝑰𝑲𝑬! 🤯



🇩🇪 Kai Havertz with an inch-perfect finish 😍#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/wGQdFCTt2a — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2024) September 26, 2022

‘Couple of errors have cost us the goals’: Gareth Southgate

Maguire has already lost his starting spot at Manchester United under their new manager Erik ten Hag, but England coach Gareth Southgate has retained faith in the defender. As reported by the Associated Press, revealing his thoughts about the draw, Southgate said, “A couple of errors have cost us the goals, but I’ll focus on the fact they played with tremendous spirit and showed a belief that we haven’t shown in the last few games”.

Harry Maguire gets trolled for his performance

English football fans on social media were miffed with Maguire’s performance against Germany and criticized him heavily. “Maguire is getting loads of hate right now and I don’t want to add more fuel to the fire but I genuinely can’t see a way back for him, he’s genuinely finished,” a user wrote. At the same time, there were many other reactions by fans.

Maguire is getting loads of hate right now and I don’t want to add more fuel to the fire but I genuinely can’t see a way back for him, he’s genuinely finished. — ًEllis. (@UtdEIIis) September 26, 2022

Maguire: "People criticise me for clicks."



Also Maguire: Loses the ball and then concedes a penalty for Germany's 1st goal.



Loses the ball again for Germany's 2nd goal. pic.twitter.com/OgcDgft682 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) September 26, 2022

Maguire giving away two gold to shock England into life: pic.twitter.com/2GR4z0DYO2 — Golden Boy Mr Anthony Elanga (@Ebe4Eva) September 26, 2022