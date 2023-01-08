Man United Target Wout Weghorst Can't Receive No 7 Shirt Despite CR7's Exit; Here's Why

Manchester United target Wout Weghorst reportedly cannot receive the number seven shirt of the club as it is promised to another prospective signing. Cristiano Ronaldo, who mutually decided to part ways with the club in November, is the star who previously wore the number seven shirt and made it popular at Old Trafford.

According to Manchester Evening News, Wout Weghorst cannot receive the number seven shirt at Premier League giants Manchester United as it is promised to Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix. The report adds that the Red Devils' CEO, Richard Arnold, has already told Felix that the number seven shirt is 'waiting' for him at the club, as per A Bola.

Wout Weghorst position is very clear: he’s love to uoin Manchester United, he also knows Erik ten Hag would like to sign him so he’s 100% keen on the move. 🔴 #MUFC



Nothing done yet, as Man Utd have to speak to Besiktas/Burnley to proceed with conditions of the deal. pic.twitter.com/Xu1CS8zWOL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 8, 2023

When it comes to the potential transfer of Weghorst to Manchester United, Fabrizio Romano reports that the Dutch international's position is very clear as he is keen to join the club. Romano adds that now it is up to Besiktas and Burnley to decide whether they are keen on letting Weghorst join the Red Devils on loan or not.

Even though Weghorst currently has a contract with Burnley, Besiktas will also have a say in this decision as the striker is currently on loan with them. Manchester United are looking at all the possible options available to them to bolster their squad after Cristiano Ronaldo parted ways with them.

Ronaldo is delighted to be at Al Nassr after leaving Man United

After parting ways with Manchester United in November last year, Al Nassr confirmed on December 31 that they had made a blockbuster transfer by signing five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. Following his transfer, the 37-year-old explained how he was keen to explore a new challenge and why he was committed to joining the Saudi Arabian outfit despite offers from other clubs.

"Nobody knows but I can say now that I had many opportunities in Europe, many clubs in Brazil, in Australia, in the U.S., and even in Portugal. Many clubs tried to sign me. But I give credit to this club for the opportunity to develop not only football but this amazing country," explained the 37-year-old.

Speaking of the kind of football he expects in the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo added, "The evolution of football is different and this isn’t the end of my career by moving to the Middle East. I’m really happy to be here and I know the league is competitive. I’ve watched many games. I am so proud of making this big decision in my life and my career. My work in Europe is done. I played for all the most important clubs."