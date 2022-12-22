Man United Thank Cristiano Ronaldo With 81-word Tribute On Page 6 & 7 Of United Review

As club football returns this week, Premier League giants Manchester United have thanked five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo for his services after the 37-year-old parted ways with the club by mutual consent. The Red Devils seemingly were left with no choice after the Portuguese international gave an explosive interview to Piers Morgan, one in which he not only slammed coach Erik ten Hag but also the club's officials.

After Ronaldo left the club in controversial circumstances last month, Manchester United have now issued an 81-word tribute on pages 6 and 7 of their magazine to thank him for his services ahead of their EFL Carabao Cup clash against Burnley. It is pertinent to note that Ronaldo left Old Trafford after making a staggering 346 appearances across two stints and scoring 145 goals (64 assists).

Manchester United pay tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo

Ahead of their EFL Carabao Cup clash against Burnley, which Manchester United won 2-0, the club paid a tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo via their matchday program. Their statement read, "Cristiano Ronaldo left the club by mutual agreement last month. The Portuguese superstar scored 145 goals across two spells and 346 appearances, and helped us win three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, two League Cups, the Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup."

The statement added, "Ronaldo was also crowned Ballon d'Or winner in 2008. In a statement on November 22, the club put on record its gratitude for Cristiano's immense contribution and wished him and his family well for the future." After the club paid their tribute to Ronaldo, coach Erik ten Hag was also quizzed on the same.

In response, the Dutch manager said in his post-match press conference, "I gave you all the opportunity, many of you were in Spain. We made the statement, we look to the future." With Manchester United seemingly having moved on, it remains to be seen what is next for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese international is currently a free agent and is believed to be exploring his options before he announces his next move. Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Ronaldo has been approached by Saudi Arabia outfit Al Nassr, who have offered the 37-year-old a contract until June 2025.