Man United Transfer News: Donnarumma, Oblak Among targets for Red Devils In The Summer

Premier League giants Manchester United will reportedly enter the summer transfer window for a new goalkeeper amid the uncertainty surrounding David de Gea and Dean Henderson's future at the club. While De Gea has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, it is believed that the Red Devils are also prepared to listen to offers for Henderson in the summer. Reports claim that United will now keep close tabs on a number of goalkeepers including Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak, AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma and Lille's Mike Maignan.

Man United transfer news: Red Devils in the hunt for a new goalkeeper?

According to reports from Sky Sports, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will enter the summer transfer market in search of a new shot-stopper. It is believed that United are keen on signing a top-class goalkeeper, who could potentially fill the void if De Gea and Henderson leave the Old Trafford outfit. Back-up goalkeeper Sergio Romero is also entering the final few months of his United deal and is set to depart in the summer.

David de Gea transfer news: Spanish shot-stopper to return to Madrid?

De Gea recently returned to Spain for the birth of his first child, and reports from AS have suggested the long-time United number one, who was once on the verge of joining Real Madrid, is once again thinking about a permanent move back to Madrid, where his wife works regularly as a television presenter. Ligue 1 giants PSG are also monitoring De Gea's stance. De Gea's paternity leave has allowed the promising England star Dean Henderson a run of games to try and establish himself as the new first-choice, but even if he proves successful, United are readying themselves to add another 'keeper this summer.

Dean Henderson contract at Man United: England star to be offloaded by United?

Henderson signed a five-year deal with United last summer, with the option of a further 12 months to be triggered before June 2025. However, due to the lack of appearances for United this season, he has also been linked with a move away from Old Trafford. Reports suggest that United are willing to listen to offers for the 23-year-old and raise funds for a potential new arrival. It is believed that Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak and AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma are currently the top targets for the 20-time English champions.

Jan Oblak contract details: Atleti star too expensive for United?

While reports suggest that Oblak is the first choice target for United, the Slovenian has a whopping £103M release clause in his Atletico Madrid contract. Oblak's current deal with the Rojiblancos expires in the summer of 2023 and given the financial ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is a steep price for United to pay even if they offload Henderson. Oblak's sensational displays in goal have helped Atleti to the summit of the LaLiga table this season.

Man United identify goalkeeper trio as potential targets.



Man United have added Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak, Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel, and AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma to their shortlist, with David de Gea, and Dean Henderson potentially exiting Old Trafford. (Express) — FITH (@FITHupdates) March 8, 2021

United are also assessing the option to sign AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. The 22-year-old has already made over 220 appearances for the Rossoneri. United have also been monitoring Lille's Mike Maignan, who is also a cheaper option in comparison to Oblak. Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel is also reported to be an option for United.

Image Credits - Jan Oblak, Gianluigi Donnarumma Instagram