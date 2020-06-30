Man United Target Donny Van De Beek Has An Agreement To Leave Ajax This Summer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United have received a massive boost over a potential move for Ajax star Donny van de Beek. Ajax boss Erik ten Hag recently revealed that a Donny van de Beek transfer away from the Johan Cruyff Arena remains on the cards as there is an agreement in place between the player and the club. The Red Devils are keen on bolstering their attacking department in the summer and have also been linked with big-money moves for Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish.

ALSO READ: Andre Wisdom Stabbed And Robbed In Liverpool, Remains Stable In Hospital

Man United transfer news: Man United midfield targets

The Man United transfer news from Metro claims that Solskjaer's side have been linked with a Donny van de Beek transfer for some time now with Real Madrid also monitoring the Dutchman’s situation. Man United have kept tabs on Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and Leicester City’s James Maddison in the hope to add a creative midfielder to their ranks at Old Trafford. However, due to the pandemic, there are concerns over the market values of these players and the 20-time English champions are looking at relatively cheaper options instead. The Man United transfer news around Donny van de Beek has amplified after Ajax confirmed that the midfielder could leave the defending Eredivisie champions in the summer.

(1)🔴🔴Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag confirms the club has an agreement with Manchester United target Donny Van De Beek👇👇

.

"The transfer market will start in August - the top leagues are now being played out, so the money flows are maintained. pic.twitter.com/cctHJNecX2 — MUFC unite (@MUFCunite) June 28, 2020

ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Script Glory Out Of Fractured Fairytale As Inevitables Stand Tall

Man United transfer news: Donny van de Beek transfer fee

Most recently, Ajax star Donny van de Beek reportedly made the transfer wishlist at Man United with Ajax confirming that the 23-year-old could be on his way out of the Johan Cryuff Arena this summer. Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid were monitoring Donny van de Beek prior to the pandemic with the Dutch midfielder valued at a reported £49m (€53m). According to The Times, Man United are hoping to agree on a £36m (€39m) deal for the talented playmaker. Although the Eredivisie giants accept that their initial asking price has been lowered, reports claim that Ajax are unwilling to settle for anything under £40m (€43m) to part with Van de Beek. Man United great and Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar also confirmed Solskjaer's interest in Donny van de Beek in January.

ALSO READ: Inzaghi's Benevento Seals Promotion Back Into Serie A

Man United transfer news: Donny van de Beek's numbers this season

Donny van de Beek scored a total of 14 goals for Ajax across all competitions this season, notching up seven assists as well. Donny van de Beek has a contract with Ajax that runs out in the summer of 2022. Ajax were at the summit of the Eredivisie table when the season was cancelled due to the pandemic with no champions being declared and no teams being relegated.

ALSO READ: Mee's Header Gives Burnley 1-0 Victory At Crystal Palace

Image Credits - Donny van de Beek Instagram, AP