Man United Transfer News Latest: Heaton Set For Medical, Trippier On House-hunt & Sancho

Manchester United's 2020/21 season ended in heartbreak but the Red Devils are on the right track when it comes to the development of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's project. Man United have identified the upcoming transfer window as crucial to their plans and Solskjaer has led the call for the quality of the playing squad to be amplified if they have to chase down Manchester City. Here's the latest football transfer news round up with updates on the Tom Heaton Man Utd medical and the Kieran Tripper Man United transfer.

Man United transfer news latest: Jadon Sancho expects to join Red Devils this summer

As per the latest reports surrounding the Jadon Sancho Man Utd transfer, it is believed that the Dortmund player will move across to Old Trafford. The England international has told teammates he believes he will be a Manchester United player next season with personal terms agreed with the club. The Red Devils are negotiating with Dortmund and appear to have finally struck an agreement and a deal in the region of £77 million is on the cards. As per Jadon Sancho Man Utd transfer speculation, the Dortmund star will be handed a five-year contract and will subsequently become one of the highest earners at the club. The 21-year-old is currently part of Gareth Southgate's England side for the Euro 2020 and will complete a switch to Man United after the tournament draws to a close.

Manchester United have been in contact with Jadon Sancho’s camp also during the weekend. 🔴 #MUFC



Negotiations with Borussia Dortmund on €95m price, bonus details and payment structure will continue in the next hours/days. #Sancho



€70m won’t be enough to complete the deal. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2021

Latest football transfers news: Kieran Trippier goes house-hunting in Manchester as Red Devils speculation continues

Kieran Tripper Man United transfer speculation has received a further boost with reports of the England international house-hunting in Manchester. Trippier, who joined Atletico Madrid two years ago is familiar with Manchester from his days with the City Academy and is interested in a return to his homeland despite winning the LaLiga last season. Man United have already had one bid for the full-back rejected, worth £10m according to the report, with Diego Simeone's side expecting something nearer the £30m-mark. The Red Devils are unlikely to budge to those demands and are likely to keep the fee under the £22m the Rojiblancos paid for the 30-year-old. Trippier is aimed at providing competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back and add further impetus from the flank at Old Trafford.

Kieran Tripper has told his England teammates he expects to sign for Manchester United this summer. After seeing an offer of £10m rejected for Trippier, United are expected to return with an improved bid. #MUFC [Football Insider] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) June 15, 2021

Man United transfer news latest: Tom Heaton Man Utd return on the cards with medicals scheduled

Tom Heaton will undergo his medical with Manchester United this week then he’ll sign the contract until June 2023 + one more season option. Done, completed and here we go confirmed. 🔴 #MUFC



Official announcement expected in July.



Re: Sancho, negotiations still ongoing. https://t.co/kdhxMYVT0G — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2021

As per the latest football transfer news, Tom Heaton is all set to return to Old Trafford with Manchester United expected to sign the veteran goalkeeper on a free transfer. The shot-stopper will return to the club having spent more than a decade away, with medicals scheduled for later this week. The 35-year-old is expected to sign a two-year contract with the option of another season at Old Trafford. Heaton, who was released by Aston Villa following the arrival of Emiliano Martinez, will replace Sergio Romero as the third choice following his departure as a free agent.

(Image Courtesy: Jadon Sancho, Kieran Trippier Instagram)