Man United Transfer News: PL Giants Approach Rennes For French Youngster Eduardo Camavinga

Man United transfer news sees the Red Devils being linked with Eduardo Camavinga as they look to compete with fierce rival and neighbours Manchester City for the Premier League title next season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly keen on signing the Rennes midfielder after Manchester United failed to acquire the services of Englishman Jude Bellingham last season.

Manchester United are considering a move for Rennes starlet Eduardo Camavinga. pic.twitter.com/QCcs4B6srX — Transfer News (@TransfersLlVE) June 27, 2021

Eduardo Camavinga transfer: French star on verge to join Old Trafford outfit?

According to reports from the Daily Mail, an Eduardo Camavinga Man Utd transfer will be the Red Devils' priority after they aim to seal the deal and complete the transfer of Jadon Sancho in the ongoing summer transfer window. However, they are not the only club looking to acquire the Rennes midfielder's services with the likes of PSG and Real Madrid also reportedly interested in Eduardo Camavinga.

The 18-year-old is already a France international having featured for Les Bleus in recent times, notably the UEFA Nations League last year. Despite his young age, the midfielder has already made 39 first-team appearances this season. The youngster has been regularly compared with Man United's Paul Pogba and could join his fellow Frenchman at Old Trafford next season.

The Eduardo Camavinga contract sees the Frenchman enter the last 12 months of his deal with Rennes which could lead the Ligue 1 side to look to sell the midfielder and recoup some cash this summer rather than see the 18-year-old leave on a free transfer at the end of the 2021-22 season.

However, the Eduardo Camavinga transfer is not expected to be an easy deal to crack for the Red Devils as French publication RMC Sport reveals how Rennes have put an £85m price tag on Camavinga. The France international is deemed to be one of the brightest upcoming talents in world football with United being forced to spend big if they want to sign the youngster and acquire his signature ahead of the next season. Reports from France also claim that United are set to meet Camavinga's entourage next week and have moved fast in order to see the youngster play alongside Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes next season.

Apart from Sancho and Camavinga, Man United transfer news has reported the club to be on a hunt for a new defender ahead of the upcoming 21-22 campaign. Real Madrid's Raphael Varane has expressed his desire to leave Los Blancos after winning every trophy with the LaLiga outfit and revealed his dream to play in the Premier League. The 28-year-old is linked with a move to United with the likes of Pau Torres and Ben While also being amongst the centre backs targeted by the Old Trafford outfit.

Image Source: Camavinga/ Instagram