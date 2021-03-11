Man United Transfer Rumours: Juve's Matthijs De Ligt Favoured To Partner Harry Maguire

Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly targeting a move for Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt in the summer transfer window. The Dutch defender is believed to be one of the top priorities for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side and is likely to partner the world's most expensive defender, Harry Maguire, at the heart of United's defence if he signs for the Old Trafford outfit. Reports suggest that the 20-time English champions were, in fact, keen on signing De Ligt before his £67.5 million move from Ajax to Juventus in July 2019.

Man United transfer rumours: Red Devils want De Ligt to partner Maguire at centre-back?

According to reports from Todofichajes, Man United will renew their interest in Matthijs de Ligt over the summer after failing to sign him in 2019. It is believed that the United board have opted to pursue De Ligt's signature after deciding against moves for either one of Real Madrid's duo Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane. On the other hand, Juventus have also been hit hard by the financial impact of the COVID-19 and might resort to offloading a few of their players to balance the books.

While Man United are in second place on the Premier League standings, they have looked shaky at the back on several occasions this season. Solskjaer's side have conceded 32 goals in the PL already this season and many pundits have also urged the club to sign a top-class centre-back if they are to challenge for the title. Having splashed £80 million on Maguire in the summer of 2019, United are keen to build their defence around the Englishman and feel that De Ligt's potential partnership with Maguire might solidify their backline.

Matthijs de Ligt Juventus stats this season

De Ligt has been restricted to only 22 appearances for Juventus this season partly due to a shoulder problem that kept him sidelined for three months. However, he has shown improvement in comparison to his relatively unsettled first season at the club . The young centre-back has looked more composed on the ball but his Juventus side have struggled under Andrea Pirlo. The Bianconeri were eliminated from the UCL last 16 by Porto this week and are 10 points behind Serie A leaders Inter Milan, with a game in hand.

De Ligt's rise was rapid and impressive at Ajax, at the time becoming the youngest player to play a major European final, the club's youngest ever captain and the first recipient of the Golden Boy award – given to the best under-21 player in Europe – to be a defender. After winning the Eredivisie title, he joined Juventus in the summer of 2019 and won the Serie A in his debut season with the Old Lady.

Image Credits - Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt Instagram