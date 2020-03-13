Man United Market Value Drops Over £500 Million As COVID-19 Causes US Stock Market Crash

The Man United market value has dropped by over half a billion in pounds due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The US stock market crash meant that the Red Devils are facing the brunt of the Man United market value that is in freefall at the moment. The Man United market value has dropped over £500 million over the course of three weeks in sync with the Coronavirus outbreak.

Man United market value crashed along with US stock market crash

The US stock market crash has been the worst since 1987 and it has affected business all over the globe. The US stock market crash has worked in tandem with the Coronavirus outbreak which has been declared a pandemic. Inadvertently, this has had a major impact on the Man United market value.

ALSO READ: Premier League Pundits React Furiously To FA Delaying Suspension Amid Coronavirus Chaos

Manchester United has decreased in value by over half a billion pounds in value in last 3 weeks due to corona virus market falls. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/8UDUp8HaLu — PriceOfFootball (@KieranMaguire) March 12, 2020

On February 20, the Man United stock price stood at £15.34 but has since dropped to £11.47 over the past three weeks. In that time, the Man United market value has fallen by half a billion pounds. In May 2019, Man United's market value in total stood at £3.2bn. but has now fallen to around £2.5bn. There is also the risk that the Man United market value would fall even further over the next few weeks following the US stock market crash intensifying as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak.

ALSO READ: Odion Ighalo Mesmerises Fans With Wonder Goal, Bench Flocks To Watch Replay: Watch

Man United debt not helping

Man United are still in plenty of debt subsequently and as the market value for the 20-time Premier League champions continues to decline. The Man United debt is surely a headache for the entire club and something that needs immediate addressing by Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

ALSO READ: Real Madrid Star Luka Jovic Makes Bold Claim After Trey Thompkins Contracts Coronavirus

LASK vs Man United

The Red Devils hammered their Austrian opponents LASK 5-0 in their Europa League last 16 first leg tie to all but ensure their progression into the quarter-finals of the competition.

ALSO READ: Premier League Clubs Shocked With Officials' 'wall Of Silence' Post Coronavirus Fears