Man United Vs Arsenal Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Manchester United welcome Arsenal in what is the standout fixture of the Premier League’s Matchday 8 schedule. Notably, both the iconic clubs are in the bottom half of the table and will be looking to win this fixture to get their season going. The Man United vs Arsenal live stream will begin on Sunday, November 1 at 10:00 pm IST. Here is the Man United vs Arsenal live stream information, Man United vs Arsenal team news and our Man United vs Arsenal prediction.

Man United vs Arsenal preview

Manchester United are coming into this game on the back of a morale-boosting Champions League win. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were in imperious touch as they beat RB Leipzig 5-0 at home. The manager has managed to turn things around after being outclassed 6-1 by Tottenham just before the international break. The Red Devils come into the game on a four-game unbeaten streak in all competitions and will be looking to move up from their 15th place in the Premier League standings.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal seem to have slightly lost their way after impressing during the early stages of the season. The Gunners are on a two-game losing streak in the league, which has seen them drop to 11th in the Premier League standings with nine points from six games. However, they come into the clash after beating Dundalk 3-0 in the Europa League.

Man United vs Arsenal team news: Injury update

Man United: Alex Telles continues to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 while Jesse Lingard and Eric Bailly are out as well. Anthony Martial will miss the fixture as he serves the final game of his three-match suspension.

Arsenal: Willian returned from injury in the midweek fixture and may feature from the start against Man United. David Luiz is out with injury while Rob Holding, Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari continue to remain unavailable. With Bukayo Sako fit again, fans may finally get to see star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang play down the middle.

Man United vs Arsenal team news: Probable playing 11

Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay, Pogba; Fernandes; Greenwood, Rashford

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay, Pogba; Fernandes; Greenwood, Rashford Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, Gabriel, Tierney; Ceballos, Thomas, Xhaka; Willian, Aubameyang, Saka

How to watch Man United vs Arsenal live in India?

The live telecast of the Man United vs Arsenal game will be available on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD in India. Viewers can also catch the Man United vs Arsenal live stream on Disney+ Hotstar. For fans who wish to follow the game’s live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media for team news and real-time updates.

Man United vs Arsenal prediction

According to our Man United vs Arsenal prediction, the game will end in a draw, with the Gunners having failed to win at Old Trafford since 2006. The last Man United vs Arsenal h2h encounter ended in a 2-0 victory for Arsenal with Arteta recording his first win as Arsenal boss.

