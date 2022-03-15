Man United Vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: How To Watch UCL Match In India, UK And US?

Leg 2 of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 will see Atletico Madrid take a trip to Manchester to lock horns against Manchester United at the Old Trafford on Wednesday, March 16, 1:30 AM IST.

Atletico Madrid have failed to win just one of their last five in all competitions, which was a 1-1 draw over Manchester United in the 1st leg. Manchester United, on the other hand, come into this fixture on the back of a 3-2 win over Tottenham. Here is where you can find the Man United vs Atletico Madrid live stream, team news and possible starting line-ups.

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid Team News

In terms of team news, for Atletico Madrid, Yannick Carrasco can't take the field having been suspended for this encounter. Matheus Cunha, Daniel Wass, Thomas Lemar and Sime Vrsaljko are too unavailable for this clash.

As for Manchester United, the team has no known injury concerns and should have their full squad at their disposal

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid Possible starting line-ups

Man United Predicted XI: David de Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles; Fernandes, McTominay, Fred; Elanga, Ronaldo, Sancho

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI: Oblak; Savic, Gimenez, Reinildo; Llorente, Herrera, Koke, De Paul, Lodi; Correa, Felix

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Stream details: Where to watch the game in IND, UK and the US?

Fans wondering how to watch the UCL clash between Manchester United and Atletico Madrid live in India can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid match can also be watched using the live stream on the SonyLIV app and on JioTV. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams as well as that of the competition.

Fans in the United States can live stream the game on Paramount+ while those in the UK can watch the game live on the BT Sport 2 and additionally on the BT Sports app and BTSports.com.

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester, England

Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Time: 1:30 am IST