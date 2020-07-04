Man United Vs Bournemouth Live Stream, Team News, Premier League Preview 

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United will be looking to extend their three-game winning streak when they host relegation-threatened Bournemouth over the weekend. The Premier League live clash between Man United vs Bournemouth will take place at Old Trafford on Saturday, July 4 with kick-off scheduled for 3 pm local time (7:30 pm IST). Here's a look at the Man United vs Bournemouth live stream details along with the team news from both camps ahead of one of the highly-anticipated Premier League fixtures on Matchday 33.

Man United vs Bournemouth live stream: Preview

The Red Devils are currently on a 15-game unbeaten run across all competitions and have put together some impressive displays since the resumption of football in England. Man United are two points behind Frank Lampard's Chelsea, who currently occupy the fourth spot on the table, with six Premier League fixtures remaining. Solskjaer's side breezed past Brighton in their last Premier League live clash as United fans were thrilled with the partnership between Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in midfield.

Eddie Howe's Bournemouth are in a relegation scrap and even a point at the Theatre of Dreams would be a great result for the Cherries. With 27 points from 32 games, Bournemouth find themselves in 19th place on the Premier League table, one point from safety. The Cherries were thrashed 4-1 by Newcastle United on Wednesday night and looked like a team heading towards the Championship unless they string together a run of impressive results in the final few Premier League fixtures.

Late fitness checks for members of the squad ahead of #MUNBOU 👇#afcb 🍒https://t.co/2kJTBg3RvQ — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) July 3, 2020

Man United vs Bournemouth live stream: Team news and injuries

With the games coming thick and fast, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that he might opt to make a few changes to his starting eleven in order to avoid unnecessary injuries for his players. The home side have no fresh injury concerns heading into the encounter against Bournemouth but Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe remain sidelined. However, there have been rumours that Pogba and Bruno Fernandes were involved in a training-ground collision, in what could impact their appearance this weekend. Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson will miss the Premier League live clash this weekend by serving the second of his two-match ban. Simon Francis and Charlie Daniels will also miss the Premier live clash against Man United as the duo are continuing their recovery from knee injuries.

📢 The boss has delivered an update on his squad, with fitness updates on two defenders ⤵️#MUFC #MUNBOU — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 3, 2020

#LFC have laid claim to the 🏆, but the Top 4⃣ race is still on as we dive into more #PL action this weekend.



Which clash are you most looking forward to? pic.twitter.com/w01GKJjUae — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) July 3, 2020

Premier League live: Man United vs Bournemouth live stream

Fans in the UK can catch the Man United vs Bournemouth clash on BT Sport 1. Fans in India can watch the Man United vs Bournemouth live on Star Sports Select 1/HD. The Man United vs Bournemouth live stream will be available on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV.

Image Credits - Marcus Rashford / Junior Stanislas Instagram