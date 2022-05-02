Man United Vs Brentford Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League Match In India, US, UK?

Manchester United are all set to lock horns against Brentford in a Premier League match on Monday. The match is scheduled to take place at Old Trafford, the home ground for the Red Devils. Manchester United have not played against Brentford at home since their League Cup match in 1975. The United will have an upper hand over Brentford going into tonight's match considering the fact that the latter has not won a single game against the Manchester-based club in their last 12 encounters.

Man Utd vs Brentford: How to watch the PL game live in India?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Brentford will be televised live in India on Star Sports Network. Indian fans can watch the event live on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select HD. The match will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for online viewers in India. The match will also be shown live on Jio TV, where fans can watch it for free provided they have a Jio mobile network subscription. The game is set to start at 12:30 a.m. IST on Tuesday.

Man Utd vs Brentford: How to watch the PL game live in the UK?

The match between Manchester United and Brentford will be televised live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HD for fans in the United Kingdom. The match will be live-streamed in the UK on the SkyGO app for the online audience. The match will also be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 for fans to watch. The Premier League match in the UK is set to begin at 8.00 p.m. BST.

Man Utd vs Brentford: How to watch the PL game live in the US?

Fans in the United States can watch the live broadcast of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brentford on the USA Network and Universo. For online users in the country, FuboTV will be providing live streaming of the match. Fans in the United States will be able to watch the event live on Sling TV as well. The Premier League match will be shown live in the United States starting at 3 a.m. ET.

Image: AP