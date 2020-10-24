Man United Vs Chelsea Live Stream, Line-ups, How To Watch Premier League Matchday 6 LIVE

Fresh after beating Paris Saint-Germain in Paris, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping his side can carry the momentum to score a win over Chelsea on Saturday. Despite a major spending spree for Frank Lampard, his side is yet to hit full stride this campaign. The Blues' stuttering form should concern their manager, who will definitely be looking to set things straight with a win at Old Trafford. Here's all you need to know about Man United vs Chelsea live stream and a detailed match preview.

Man United vs Chelsea schedule

Venue: Old Trafford

Date: Saturday, October 24, 2020

Kick-off: 10:00 PM IST

The big games are coming thick and fast.



Come on United! 🔴⚪⚫#MUFC #MUNCHE — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 24, 2020

Man United vs Chelsea live stream

For fans wondering how to watch Man United vs Chelsea in India, the Premier League Matchday 6 fixture will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Live streaming of the match will be available on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. Fans will need a VIP/Premium subscription to watch the match in full.

Man United vs Chelsea team news, preview

Man United are 15th in the league, having played one game lesser than Chelsea. The Red Devils have two each of wins and losses in their opening four league matches. Interestingly, Man United go into Saturday's match having won five of their last six matches in all competitions. The only defeat they suffered during that time was a 1-6 embarrassing loss at home to Tottenham Hostpur. United are also yet to pick up a win at Old Trafford this season.

Chelsea occupy the ninth place in the Premier League table with eight points in five games. They have so far lost one while drawing another two. While the Blues have looked excellent in attack, it is their defensive frailties that have been repeatedly exploited by their opponents.

Defender Eric Bailly will miss the game due to injury while Harry Maguire will be re-evaluated ahead of the fixture. Anthony Martial will be serving a suspension for the red card he received against Spurs. Solskjaer will be looking to hand in a full debut for new striker Edinson Cavani, who will be up against his former PSG captain Thiago Silva, who now plays for Chelsea. Fortunately for Frank Lampard, his side are without any fresh injuries ahead of Saturday's crucial tie. The only absentee for Chelsea will be young midfielder Billy Gilmour, who is out with a knee injury.

Man United vs Chelsea predicted line-up

Manchester United

David De Gea (GK), Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Scott McTominay, Fred, Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani

Chelsea

Edouard Mendy, Reece James, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Jorginho, Ngolo Kante, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner

(Image Credits: Man United, Chelsea Twitter)