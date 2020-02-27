How To Watch Man United Vs Club Brugge Live Telecast In India?

Manchester United take on Club Brugge in the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 on Thursday (Friday IST). Both teams will face off at Old Trafford after having drawn the first leg of the clash 1-1 last week. Manchester United bagged a crucial away goal. Manchester United are favourites to progress to the Europa League Round of 16. However, their opponents Club Brugge will present a stern test. Let’s see how to watch Man United vs Club Brugge in India.
This time tomorrow ✨#MUFC #UEL pic.twitter.com/GxclSRKRZd— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 26, 2020
One can watch Europa League live in India after Sony Pictures Networks acquired the broadcasting rights for UEFA competitions in the Indian subcontinent. Fans wondering how to watch Man United vs Club Brugge in India can tune in to the Sony LIV app to catch Man United vs Club Brugge live streaming online. However, the app requires a subscription to watch Europa League live content. Viewers can purchase the subscription at the cost of ₹199 per month.
Viewers who are wondering how to watch Man United vs Club Brugge in India can tune into Sony ESPN networks to watch Man United vs Club Brugge live streaming. The Europa League live matches are usually are also broadcasted on Ten 1, Ten 2 or Ten 3. For instant highlights and live commentary, one can follow the Manchester United and the UEFA website or their social media accounts. Man United vs Club Brugge live streaming will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Friday.
Manchester United had a disappointing outing in the first leg against Club Brugge. However, the Old Trafford outfit enter the Man United vs Club Brugge encounter on the back of an impressive 3-0 win at home against Watford. Man United are unbeaten in six matches across all competitions and would hope to add to that streak when they take the field in the Man United vs Club Brugge match. Club Brugge were impressive in the first leg. However, they have work to do if they have to mount an upset over Manchester United. Club Brugge are undefeated in their previous 14 competitive games and would look to extend their unbeaten run with an unlikely upset in the Man United vs Club Brugge clash.
