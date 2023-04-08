Last Updated:

Man United Vs Everton Premier League Highlights: Manchester United Defeat Everton 2-0

Manchester United will host Everton in the Premier League which could play a pivotal role in the top four battle. A win for the Red Devils would cement their place in the fourth position while a win for the Toffees would certainly ease pressure on them

Anirban Sarkar
Manchester United vs Everton

19:15 IST, April 8th 2023
Man United vs Everton live: Manchester United secure another precious loss at home

Goals from Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial helped Manchester United grab another valuable three points at the Old Trafford.

18:34 IST, April 8th 2023
Man United vs Everton live: Martial doubles the lead

Marcus Rashford squares a ball to Anthony Martial who doubles Manchester United's lead.

 

18:28 IST, April 8th 2023
Man United vs Everton live: Bruno almost scored

Marcel Sabitzer finds Bruno Fernandes with an accurate pass but his header paved away by Pickford.

 

18:12 IST, April 8th 2023
Man United vs Everton live updates: second half resumes

Manchester United has upped the tempo.

17:52 IST, April 8th 2023
Man United vs Everton live updates: Manchester United completely dominate the first half

It has been a ruthless performance from the Red Devils and Erik ten Hag would be very disappointed not to score more than one goal against Everton.

17:44 IST, April 8th 2023
Man United vs Everton: Manchester United finally have the lead

Jadon Sancho finds an acute pass to Scott McTominay who fires it up past Jordan Pickford.

17:30 IST, April 8th 2023
Man United vs Everton live: Everton survive a scare

David de Gea launches a brilliant ball to Antony who fails ton control it as Ben Godfrey has him in the penalty box.

17:24 IST, April 8th 2023
Man United vs Everton live: Everton have managed to hold on

Manchester United lack firepower upfront as the likes of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford have failed to take yup their chances

17:16 IST, April 8th 2023
Man United vs Everton live: Manchester United in possession

Manchester United piling the pressure on Everton

17:06 IST, April 8th 2023
Man United vs Everton live: Manchester United vs Everton kicks off

Manchester United will seek an important win on their home turf.

16:47 IST, April 8th 2023
Manchester United vs Everton live: Christian Eriksen is on the bench

Erik ten Hag decides to hand Harry Maguire a start while Christian Eriksen is back on the bench.

16:47 IST, April 8th 2023
Manchester United vs Everton live: Everton starting XI

Everton Starting XI: Pickford; Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Tarkowski; Iwobi, Onana, McNeil; Gray, Simms

16:47 IST, April 8th 2023
Manchester United vs Everton live: Man United starting Xi

Manchester United starting Xi: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia; McTominay, Fernandes; Antony, Sabitzer, Sancho; Rashford

