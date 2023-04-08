Man United Vs Everton Premier League Highlights: Manchester United Defeat Everton 2-0

Quick links:
Image: ManUtd/Twitter
Goals from Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial helped Manchester United grab another valuable three points at the Old Trafford.
Marcus Rashford squares a ball to Anthony Martial who doubles Manchester United's lead.
A cool finish by Anthony Martial doubles our lead!
Marcel Sabitzer finds Bruno Fernandes with an accurate pass but his header paved away by Pickford.
Keeping the energy high
Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United has upped the tempo.
It has been a ruthless performance from the Red Devils and Erik ten Hag would be very disappointed not to score more than one goal against Everton.
Jadon Sancho finds an acute pass to Scott McTominay who fires it up past Jordan Pickford.
David de Gea launches a brilliant ball to Antony who fails ton control it as Ben Godfrey has him in the penalty box.
Manchester United lack firepower upfront as the likes of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford have failed to take yup their chances
Manchester United piling the pressure on Everton
Manchester United will seek an important win on their home turf.
Erik ten Hag decides to hand Harry Maguire a start while Christian Eriksen is back on the bench.
Everton Starting XI: Pickford; Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Tarkowski; Iwobi, Onana, McNeil; Gray, Simms
Manchester United starting Xi: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia; McTominay, Fernandes; Antony, Sabitzer, Sancho; Rashford