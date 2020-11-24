Man United Vs Istanbul Basaksehir Live Stream, Team News, UEFA Champions League Prediction

Manchester United will be looking to avenge Matchday 3’s surprise loss to Istanbul Basaksehir as they welcome the side to Old Trafford. The Man United vs Istanbul Basaksehir live stream will begin on Wednesday, November 25 at 1:30 AM IST. Here is the Man United vs Istanbul Basaksehir live stream information, Man United vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction and Man United vs Istanbul Basaksehir team news ahead of the encounter.

Another big three points on the line — let's make them ours! ✊#MUFC #UCL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 24, 2020

Man United vs Istanbul Basaksehir Champions League preview

After starting their Champions League campaign with impressive wins over PSG and RB Leipzig, Manchester United succumbed to a shock 1-2 away loss against Istanbul Basaksehir in their last Champions League match. Despite the Red Devils dominating possession, the home side scored with two of its three shots on target as they recorded a memorable victory.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will be looking to move one step closer to qualification as they aim to win their home game against the Turkish side, with the English club currently on top of Group H with six points.

Istanbul Basaksehir, on the other hand, have their work cut out if they want to qualify from the Group of Death. The club is placed last with just three points from three games and will need to pull off some memorable performances to have any chance of qualification. The side has lost two of its last three games after beating Manchester United and come into the game on the back of a 2-3 loss against Besiktas in the league.

Man United vs Istanbul Basaksehir team news: Injury update

Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that he hopes Paul Pogba is available for the Champions League clash, after missing the win against West Brom. Luke Show continues to remain unavailable, while Jesse Lingard is in isolation after coming in contact with a COVID positive person.

Istanbul Basaksehir: Junior Caicara and Enzo Crivelli remain unavailable for the visitors. However, former Tottenham man Nacer Chadli could return after recovering from injury.

Man United vs Istanbul Basaksehir team news: Probable playing 11

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Tuanzebe, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Greenwood; Martial

Istanbul Basaksehir: Gunok; Rafael, Skrtel, Epureanu, Bolingoli-Mbombo; Visca, Aleksic, Ozcan, Kahveci, Turuc; Ba

How to watch Man United vs Istanbul Basaksehir live in India?

The Man United vs Istanbul Basaksehir game will be telecasted live on the Sony SIX SD and Sony SIX HD channels in India. Fans can also log onto the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Man United vs Istanbul Basaksehir live stream online. For those who want to follow the live scores, team news and real-time updates, they can follow the respective teams on social media.

Man United vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction

According to our Man United vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, Manchester United the favourites to win the game.

Image Credits: Manchester United Instagram, Istanbul Basaksehir Instagram