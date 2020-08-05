Man United Vs LASK Prediction, Live Stream, H2H, Europa League Live

Manchester United will take on the LASK in the Europa League Round of 16 second leg at Old Trafford on Wednesday (Thursday, 12:30 AM IST). The match is likely to be a formality for the Red Devils as they enter the tie with a 5-0 advantage having won the first leg away from home in March. Here's a look at the Man United vs LASK live stream details, how to watch Europa League live, Man United vs LASK H2H record and our Man United vs LASK prediction.

Europa League live: Man United vs LASK prediction and match preview

In what will be their final fixture at Old Trafford this season, Man United will take on LASK on Wednesday. The match is likely to be a dead rubber as far as Man United are concerned, who boast a five-goal advantage before kick-off. The Red Devils will return from a week-long break after the end of the Premier League season which saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side finish 3rd and seal qualification for the Champions League next season.

Solskjaer is likely to rotate his squad for this future in a bid to have fresh legs for their knockout Europa League fixtures. LASK, on the other hand, will look to end their season on a high having already clinched Europa League qualification for next season. The club will hope against all hope to pull off an upset against Man United.

Bruno Fernandes in the UEL this season = 6 goals & 4 assists in 8 games 👏👏👏@B_Fernandes8 | #UEL pic.twitter.com/YTXZN2p6gk — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 4, 2020

Man United vs LASK prediction: Man United vs LASK H2H

The first-leg clash of the Europa League Round of 16 was the first Man United vs LASK H2H in history. In that fixture, the Red Devils played with ruthless ferocity, scoring five past a hapless LASK defence. On-loan striker Odion Ighalo opened the scoring before Daniel James and Juan Mata added to the scoresheet. Youngster Mason Greenwood and Andreas Periera added to the scoreline late in the game to make it a 5-0 rout, which turned out to be United's final game before the lockdown. The Red Devils have never lost to an Austrian outfit in European competitions, winning eight and drawing one in their nine clashes so far. LASK were six games unbeaten in the Europa League before their defeat against Man United.

Man United vs LASK prediction: Predicted line-ups

Man United: Sergio Romero; Diogo Dalot, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams; Scott McTominay, Fred; Tahith Chong, Jesse Lingard, Daniel James; Odion Ighalo

Sergio Romero; Diogo Dalot, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams; Scott McTominay, Fred; Tahith Chong, Jesse Lingard, Daniel James; Odion Ighalo LASK: Alexander Schlager; Andres Andrade, Phillip Wiesinger, Gernot Trauner; Reinfold Ranftl, James Holland, PeterMichori, Rene Renner; Dominik Frieser, Marko Raguz, Husein Baltic

Man United vs LASK prediction: Man United vs LASK live stream details

Fans wondering how to watch the Europa live can watch the Man United vs LASK live stream on the Sony LIV app at 12:30 AM IST. The Sony Network is the official broadcaster partner of Europa League fixtures in India and will telecast the Man United vs LASK match on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD. Viewers in the UK can watch the match live on the BT Sport network. For Europa League live match highlights and score updates, fans can keep tabs on the social media handles of Man United, LASK and the Europa League.

Man United vs LASK live stream details: Man United vs LASK prediction

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side enter the clash at Old Trafford as favourites. While the Red Devils showed signs of fatigue during the latter stages of the Premier League Restart, a week-long rest is likely to work to their benefit. Man United are set to rotate heavily in their final Old Trafford clash of the season but are still favourites to seal the clash with ease. Our Man United vs LASK prediction is that Man United will win 3-0 on Wednesday (Thursday IST).

(Image Courtesy: LASK Official Instagram)