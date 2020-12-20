Man United Vs Leeds United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

Manchester United will face fierce rivals Leeds United at Old Trafford on Sunday, December 20, in what promises to be an exciting Premier League affair. The game between Man United and Leeds United is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 PM BST (10:00 PM IST). Here's a look at the Man United vs Leeds United team news, live stream details and our prediction for the mouthwatering clash.

Man United vs Leeds United match preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United are currently in sixth place in the Premier League standings with 23 points from 12 games. The Red Devils secured a crucial three points against Sheffield United on Thursday following a goalless draw against Man City in the derby. The Red Devils suffered a blow last week when they were knocked out of the Champions League by RB Leipzig and will be hoping for a win against Leeds at Old Trafford, without any fans present in the stadium, on Sunday.

Leeds United, on the other hand, seem to be enjoying life since their return to the Premier League. Marcelo Bielsa's side have been one of the most exciting teams to watch this season and are currently in 13th place with 17 points. Leeds ended their run of two consecutive defeats with a 5-2 win over Newcastle on Wednesday. However, one major cause for concern has been Leeds United's defence, which is the second-worst in the league.

💬 "Leeds doesn't ignore what it means to play such a game" Marcelo talks to the press ahead of Sunday's clash pic.twitter.com/XdXgVDV3Dg — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 18, 2020

Man United vs Leeds United team news, injuries and suspensions

Man United have no fresh injury concerns barring long-term absentees Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo. Star forward Edinson Cavani is in contention to return. Fred, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay also expected to start.

For Leeds United, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and Adam Forshaw remain sidelined. Veteran midfielder Pablo Hernandez is pushing for a starting berth. Patrick Bamford, who has nine goals in 13 Premier League games this term is likely to start in attack.

Man United vs Leeds United prediction

This will be the first league meeting between these two sides in more than 16 years and it will inevitably evoke memories of the fierce battles this rivalry has thrown up in the years gone by. Based on the recent form of both teams, our Man United vs Leeds United prediction is a 2-2 draw.

Man United vs Leeds United live stream details: How to watch Man United vs Leeds live in India?

In India, the game between Man United vs Leeds will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD TV channels. The Man United vs Leeds United live stream will be exclusively available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Image Credits - Leeds United, Man United Instagram