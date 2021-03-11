Man United Vs Milan Live Stream: How To Watch Europa League In India, Prediction And News

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United will be keen on continuing their exceptional form in the Europa League following an impeccable victory over Manchester City in the Premier League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will take on AC Milan in the round of 16 of the Europa League. Here are the Man United vs Milan live stream details, schedule and match prediction.

How to watch Europa League in India?

The Europa League live broadcast will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India. The Man United vs Milan live stream will be provided on the Sony LIV App, while the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Further details on how to watch Europa League in India are as follows:

Venue: Old Trafford

Date: Thursday, March 11, 2021

Time: 11:25 PM IST

Man United vs Milan prediction and preview

Man United managed a splendid win over two legs against Real Sociedad in the round of 32 of the Europa League. Following their epic 0-4 win away from home, Man United were not affected by the goalless draw in the second leg as they progressed further in the competition.

On the other hand, AC Milan faced a daunting challenge when they came up against Crvena Zvezda in the previous round of the competition. The first leg which was played at Red Star Stadium saw the two teams score two goals each. Ironically, the second leg also ended in a 1-1 draw with Stefano Pioli's men advancing into the round of 16 courtesy of the away-goal rule.

Man United vs Milan team news

Solskjaer will be without David de Gea, with the Spaniard away in Spain to be by his partner and newborn daughter. Edinson Cavani sustained a knock and will miss out on the home clash. Donny van de Beek, Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Phil Jones are the other major absentees.

Meanwhile, the San Siro outfit will have to cope in the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic due to a groin injury. Veteran striker Mario Mandzukic is yet to recover completely from a muscle injury. Besides the likes of Ismael Bennacer, Hakan Calhanoglu, Daniel Maldini and Ante Rebic are also among the possible absentees.

Man United vs Milan probable XIs

Man United: Dean Henderson, Aaron wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Scott McTominay, Fred, Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Anthony Martial.

AC Milan: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Alessio Romagnoli, Diogo Dalot, Soualiho Meite, Rade Krunic, Franck Kessie, Alexis Saelemaekers, Rafael Leao, Samuel Castillejo.

Man United vs Milan prediction

Man United are unbeaten in the previous 11 games and hence are the favourites to win the tie 2-0 against Milan.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.

