Last Updated:

Man United Vs Newcastle United Highlights: Newcastle United Defeat Manchester United 2-0

Manchester United will take on Newcastle United as they will seek to return to winning ways in the Premier League. The Red Devils are currently on a four-match unbeaten run and will try to inflict damage on the Magpies.

Football News
 
| Written By
Anirban Sarkar
Manchester United vs Newcastle United

Image: ManUtd/Twitter

pointer
23:19 IST, April 2nd 2023
Man United vs Newcastle United live updates: It's full time as Newcastle defeat Man United

goals from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson helped Newcastle United to record a famous victory over Manchester United in the Premier League.

pointer
22:48 IST, April 2nd 2023
Man United vs Newcastle United live updates: Newcastle double the lead

Callum Wilson heads in as Newcastle score a second.

pointer
22:26 IST, April 2nd 2023
Man United vs Newcastle United live updates: Newcastle open the scoring

Bruno Guimaraes puts a cross inside the box and Saint-Maximin heads it back and Willock didn't make a mistake as he heads it home.

pointer
22:10 IST, April 2nd 2023
Man United vs Newcastle United live updates: second half starts

second half resumes

pointer
21:54 IST, April 2nd 2023
Man United vs Newcastle United live updates: It's 0-0 at the break

Newcastle dominated the first half but couldn't quite capitalise as Manchester United survive a scare.

pointer
21:35 IST, April 2nd 2023
Man United vs Newcastle United live updates: Dalot squanders a chance

Bruno Fernandes fires a cross from the left side but Diogo Dalot's shot is weak and Nick Pope has it easy.

pointer
21:33 IST, April 2nd 2023
Man United vs Newcastle United live updates: United defence has held on to their position so far

Raphael Varane has been the best player for the away side as Newcastle are looking pretty dangerous with each move.

pointer
21:28 IST, April 2nd 2023
Man United vs Newcastle United live updates: Red Devils struggling to get a foot

Newcastle have been the better team so far as Manchester United haven't been at their best so far.

pointer
21:19 IST, April 2nd 2023
Man United vs Newcastle United live updates: David de Gea to United's rescue

Davi de Gea comes to United's rescue as he saves a point black range header from Willock

pointer
21:14 IST, April 2nd 2023
Man United vs Newcastle United live updates: United have a first sight of the goal

Wout Weghorst has a chance but he fires beside the goal

pointer
21:10 IST, April 2nd 2023
Man United vs Newcastle United live updates: Both teams pushing for an early breakthrough

Both Manchester United and Newcastle United are snapping up each other 

pointer
21:04 IST, April 2nd 2023
Man United vs Newcastle United live updates: Man United vs Newcastle United kicks off

Manchester United vs Newcastle United kicks off

pointer
20:42 IST, April 2nd 2023
Man United vs Newcastle United live updates: Newcastle will bank on their home advantage

Newcastle have lost the momentum to some extent in the Premier League but a win against United would salvage some pride.

 

pointer
20:31 IST, April 2nd 2023
Manchester United vs Newcastle United live updates: Casemiro will be a big miss for United

Casemiro's absence could hurt Manchester United against Newcastle.

pointer
20:30 IST, April 2nd 2023
Manchester United vs Newcastle United live updates: Eddie Howe named a strong starting lineup

Newcastle United starting XI: Pope, Burn, Schär, Trippier, Botman, Longstaff, Bruno Guimarães, Willock, Isak, Saint-Maximin, Murphy.

pointer
20:30 IST, April 2nd 2023
Manchester United vs Newcastle United live updates: Marcus Rashford starts for the Red Devils

Manchester United starting XI:  De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; McTominay, Sabitzer; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

COMMENT