Man United Vs Newcastle United Highlights: Newcastle United Defeat Manchester United 2-0

Image: ManUtd/Twitter
goals from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson helped Newcastle United to record a famous victory over Manchester United in the Premier League.
Callum Wilson heads in as Newcastle score a second.
Bruno Guimaraes puts a cross inside the box and Saint-Maximin heads it back and Willock didn't make a mistake as he heads it home.
second half resumes
Newcastle dominated the first half but couldn't quite capitalise as Manchester United survive a scare.
Bruno Fernandes fires a cross from the left side but Diogo Dalot's shot is weak and Nick Pope has it easy.
Raphael Varane has been the best player for the away side as Newcastle are looking pretty dangerous with each move.
Newcastle have been the better team so far as Manchester United haven't been at their best so far.
Davi de Gea comes to United's rescue as he saves a point black range header from Willock
Wout Weghorst has a chance but he fires beside the goal
Both Manchester United and Newcastle United are snapping up each other
Manchester United vs Newcastle United kicks off
Newcastle have lost the momentum to some extent in the Premier League but a win against United would salvage some pride.
Two clubs on the up. Who wins? ⏫@NUFC | @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/J0Je5zrjuG— Premier League (@premierleague) April 2, 2023
Casemiro's absence could hurt Manchester United against Newcastle.
Newcastle United starting XI: Pope, Burn, Schär, Trippier, Botman, Longstaff, Bruno Guimarães, Willock, Isak, Saint-Maximin, Murphy.
Manchester United starting XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; McTominay, Sabitzer; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst