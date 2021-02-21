Man United Vs Newcastle United Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League Live & Prediction

Following a thrilling performance against Real Sociedad in the Europa League, Manchester United now reshift their attention in the Premier League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men play Newcastle United on Sunday, February 21 (Monday according to IST). Here are the Man United vs Newcastle United live stream details, schedule, prediction and other details of the match.

Also Read | Sancho transfer: Man United could sign Dortmund youngster for lesser amount next summer

Where to watch Man United vs Newcastle United live?

The Premier League live broadcast will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. The Man United vs Newcastle United live stream will be provided on Disney+Hotstar VIP, while the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on where to watch Man United vs Newcastle United live:

Venue: Old Trafford

Premier League live stream schedule: Sunday, February 21 (Monday according to IST)

Time: 12.30 am IST

Man United vs Newcastle United prediction and preview

Man United managed a thrilling win over Real Sociedad in the previous clash with Bruno Fernandes bagging a brace. In the Premier League, the Red Devils succeeded in salvaging a draw against West Bromwich Albion. Newcastle United, meanwhile, arrive into the game following a 2-0 defeat away at Chelsea.

Also Read | Man United hammer Real Sociedad 4-0, Bruno Fernandes again rises to occasion for Solskjaer

Man United vs Newcastle United team news

Solskjaer faces some major injury concerns ahead of the home clash. Edinson Cavani misses out due to a muscle injury, so does Donny van de Beek. Paul Pogba is yet to recover completely from his thigh injury, while Scott McTominay's availability remains doubtful.

Callum Wilson will sit out on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury, so will Federico Fernandez for a similar reason. Fabian Schar sustained a ligament injury and will return only in April. Javier Manquillo will mark his return by mid-march as his recovery from a ligament injury is still incomplete.

Also Read | Mason Greenwood to earn £75,000-a-week, two-third more than his current pay: Report

Premier League standings update

Man United have tumbled in the Premier League after maintaining the lead over Man City a few weeks ago. They trail by a massive 10 points against their city rivals. On the other hand, Newcastle United are threatened by relegation as they sit at the 17th spot with 25 points in 24 games.

Also Read | Man United have had most VAR decisions overturned in their favour among top 6 PL clubs

Man United vs Newcastle United prediction

Man United are the favourites to win the game against Newcastle United with a 3-1 scoreline.

Note: The prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Man United Twitter