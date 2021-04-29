Man United Vs Roma Prediction, Team News, Live Stream And Europa League Preview

Manchester United will take on AS Roma in what promises to be an exciting first leg of their Europa League semi-final tie. The match will be played at Old Trafford and will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Friday, April 30. Here's a look at how to watch Man United vs Roma live stream, Europa League channel and our Man United vs Roma prediction for the same.

Man United vs Roma prediction and preview

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions and are one of the favourites to clinch the Europa League title this season. The Red Devils had reached the semi-finals of the tournament last year as well, where they were knocked out by eventual winners Sevilla. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have so far defeated Granada, Real Sociedad and AC Milan in their Europa League knockout games and will look to steer themselves into their first final under him. Man United have been trophyless since their Europa League triumph in 2017 and will look to end their barren run this time around.

As for AS Roma, the Europa League presents a massive opportunity for them to salvage their season and get back to Champions League football. The Giallorossi are seventh in the Seria A standings and crashed to a 3-2 defeat against relegation battlers Cagliari ending all their hopes of sealing continental football through the league. Roma have not reached a European Cup final in 30 years but will hope to break that streak when they step out on Old Trafford on Thursday night. Manchester United will be favourites, but Paulo Fonseca's AS Roma will be a tough nut to crack for the Red Devils.

Man United vs Roma team news

Manchester United trio Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay served a one-match suspension against Granada and are all set to feature against Roma. Anthony Martial and Phil Jones are out due to long-term knee problems, while Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani are set to return to the playing XI having started on the bench against Leeds. As for As Roma, ex-Red Devils Chris Smalling is likely to slot in defence with Gianluca Mancini suspended. Former Chelsea forward Pedro and Riccardo Calafiori are doubts for the game, while wing-back Leonardo Spinazzola and striker Stephan El Shaarawy should return to the mix.

Man United vs Roma predicted XIs

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Pogba, Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Pogba, Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani AS Roma: Lopez; Cristante, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Diawara, Veretout, Spinazzola; Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko

Europa League channel: How to watch Man United vs Roma live stream?

In India, the game will telecast live on Sony Ten 2 and Ten 3 — SD & HD. The Manchester United vs AS Roma live stream in India will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams. The game is scheduled to kick off on Friday, April 30, 12:30 AM IST.

(Image Courtesy: Europa League Twitter)