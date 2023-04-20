Man United Vs Sevilla Live Streaming: How To Watch Europa League In India, UK And US

Europa League LIVE streaming: Manchester United will aim for a straightforward victory when they take on Sevilla at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium. The Red Devils squandered a two-goal lead as Sevilla launched a late comeback to restore parity in the first leg at Old Trafford. The onus will be on the visitors to take the game away from their opponents.

Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw travelled with the squad to Spain but the former is unexpected to start the game as Erik ten Hag will not risk his most prized asset. United's quadruple dream is technically still on but the chances of claiming a Europa League title will depend solely on this match.

Sevilla are regarded as the kingmaker of the Europa League and they will be a tough team to beat on their home turf.

When and Where will the Sevilla vs Manchester United match be played?

The Europa League quarterfinal clash between Sevilla and Manchester United will be played at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Seville. The match will start at 12:30 AM on Friday.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Sevilla vs Manchester United Europa League match in India?

The Europa League quarterfinal clash between Sevilla and Manchester United will have a live telecast on Sony Sports Network in India. The match will start at 12:30 AM on Friday.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Sevilla vs Manchester United Europa League match in India?

The live streaming of the Europa League quarterfinal clash between Sevilla and Manchester United will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 12:30 AM on Friday.

How to watch Sevilla vs Manchester United Europa League match in the UK and USA?