Man United Vs Southampton Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

Manchester United will take on Southampton on Matchday 22 of the Premier league 2020-21 season. The Manchester United vs Southampton match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 AM IST (8:15 PM local time on February 2) from the Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester on February 3, 2021. Here are the Man United vs Southampton live stream details, how to watch Man United vs Southampton live in India, Man United vs Southampton prediction and Man United vs Southampton team news.

Man United vs Southampton team news and preview

With a loss and a draw in their last two Premier League games, Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways with their two consecutive home games. They will be playing at almost full strength, missing only Phil Jones for this game. Scott McTominay who was forced off during the game against Arenal has recovered from his stomach cramp issue ad will be participating in the match against Southampton, the team confirmed.

Meanwhile, Southampton are in a bad place, having suffered three straight losses since their shock 1-0 win over Liverpool in early January. There is even more bad news for the visitors who will be without Mohammed Salisu, Nathan Tella, Michael Obafemi and William Smallbone, all of whom are still injured, along with Jannik Vestergaard, Theo Walcott and Kyle Walker-Peters. Oriol Romeu is expected to return to the side for this game.

Premier League Table updates

After a short stay atop the Premier League table, Manchester United have relinquished their position to city rivals Manchester City. With 41 points from 21 matches, Man United are now in second place on the table, three points below Man City. They are followed by defending champions Liverpool who have fallen to third place with 40 points. Next in fourth place, we have Leicester City with 39 points and West Ham with 35. Southampton are currently sitting just outside the top 10, in 11th place with 29 points from 20 games. A win in this game can take them into the top 10.

Man United vs Southampton live stream details

The Man United vs Southampton game will telecast live on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD for Indian audiences. The Man United vs Southampton game can also be accessed via live stream in India and will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app and website. Man United vs Southampton live scores and updates will be available on the social media handles and websites of both teams as well as the official Premier League website.

Man United vs Southampton prediction

According to our Man United vs Southampton prediction, Manchester United will win this match 2-1.

Note: The above Man United vs Southampton prediction is based on our own analysis and does not guarantee a positive result.

