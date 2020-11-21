Man United Vs West Brom Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

Manchester United host West Brom this weekend as they continue the search for their first home win of the season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have lost three of their four home games and will be looking to set the record straight against a struggling West Brom. The Man United vs West Brom live stream will begin on Saturday night, November 21 (Nov 22 in India) at 1:30 am IST. Here is the Man United vs West Brom live stream information, team news and our Man United vs West Brom prediction ahead of the clash.

Man United vs West Brom preview

The Red Devils recorded an impressive 3-1 away victory against Everton before the international break, but it is at home that the side has struggled in recent times. Man United have picked up just three points from a possible 18 in a run stretching back to last season and have also conceded more goals at home than any other side this season. If they fail to beat West Brom at home, it will be their worst run at Old Trafford since March 1978. The Red Devils currently sit 14th in the Premier League table with just 10 points from seven games.

🚨 The latest news on several first-team players ahead of our return to #PL action 👇#MUFC #MUNWBA — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 20, 2020

West Brom have struggled since their return to the Premier League this season and are currently one of the three teams that have failed to win a game yet. Slaven Bilic’s men have conceded a league-high 17 goals and are currently on a two-game losing streak in the league. West Brom lost 1-0 to Tottenham before the international break but will be buoyed by their recent record at Old Trafford. The Baggies have lost just once out of their last five visits to Old Trafford, winning three games in the process.

Man United vs West Brom team news: Injury update

Man United: A late call will be taken on the availability of Marcus Rashford after the Englishman injured his shoulder earlier. Alex Telles is finally available after a mixup in his COVID-19 test results. Mason Greenwood is available for the hosts, while Victor Lindelof is likely to recover from a back problem. Jesse Lingard and Luke Show continue to be out.

West Brom: Branislav Ivanovic, Matheus Pereira and Callum Robinson are set to return after recovering from COVID-19. However, Hal Robson-Kanu and Sam Field are unavailable, while a few other unnamed players will miss out as well after testing positive for coronavirus.

“It’s @ManUtd, away at Old Trafford. Is it hard? Yes, of course it is hard, but we have to go there and believe we can get a positive result."



Hear from the gaffer ahead of #MUNWBA 💬 — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) November 20, 2020

Man United vs West Brom team news: Probable playing 11

Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Fred, Pogba; Mata, Fernandes, Martial

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Fred, Pogba; Mata, Fernandes, Martial West Brom: Johnstone; Furling, Ivanovic, Bartley, O'Shea, Townsend; Gallagher, Livermore, Krovinovic; Pereira, Grant

How to watch Man United vs West Brom live in India?

Indian viewers will be able to catch the live telecast of the Premier League game on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Fans in the UK can watch the game on BT Sport. For fans who wish to watch the Man United vs West Brom live stream online, they can do so by logging onto the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Man United vs West Brom prediction

According to our Man United vs West Brom prediction, the match will end in a win for Manchester United.

Image Credits: Manchester United Instagram, West Brom Instagram