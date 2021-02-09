Man United Vs West Ham Live Stream: How To Watch FA Cup Live, Prediction And Team News

Title-chasers Manchester United will lock horns against a high-flying West Ham United in the FA Cup 5th round on Tuesday night. The game will be played at Old Trafford and will begin at 1:00 AM IST on Wednesday, February 10. Here's a look at where to watch Man United vs West Ham live stream, team news and our match prediction for the same.

Also Read: Alvaro Gonzalez's Attempt To Kick Neymar Backfires, Ends Up With Injury During PSG Win

Man United vs West Ham prediction and preview

Both Man United and West Ham are having stellar campaigns in the Premier League, despite chinks in their armour being exposed recently. The Red Devils are five points off leaders Manchester City, who also have a game in hand, and will hope to keep plugging away in hope of sealing the silverware. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side defeated Liverpool in their last FA Cup match in a thrilling 3-2 tie, with Bruno Fernandes coming on from the bench to score the decisive free-kick. Man United had reached the semi-finals last season and will hope to go all the way this season and end their wait for silverware.

Also Read: Juventus Ace Cristiano Ronaldo Promises No Signs Of Slowdown Until Retirement: WATCH

As for West Ham, David Moyes' men are chasing Champions League places and are sixth in the standings, just a point off fourth-placed Liverpool. The Hammers had an easier draw, and they romped past Doncaster 4-0, with the likes of Pablo Fornals, Andriy Yarmolenko and Oladapo Afolayan getting on the scoresheet. The two teams had met in the Premier League in December, with Manchester United sealing all three points with a trademark come-from-behind away win. At home, the Red Devils will again be favourites, but Moyes will keep his cards close and hope to pull off an upset against his former team.

Also Read: FA Cup Fixtures, Schedule And Live Stream Details For 5th Round Ft. Man Utd And Man City

Man United vs West Ham team news

Man United will be without star midfielder Paul Pogba who suffered yet another injury. The Frenchman had scored the equaliser in December against the Hammers but will miss out along with Phil Jones and Eric Bailly. Dean Henderson is likely to return between the sticks for the Red Devils, while Solskjaer is likely to play a full-strength side. As for West Ham, Man United loanee, Jesse Lingard is ruled out after being cup-tied. Moyes will also miss the likes of Arthur Masuaku and Darren Randolph, while striker Michael Antoni could be rested considering his recent injury issues.

Man United vs West Ham team news: Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: Dean Henderson; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Fred, Scott McTominay; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood; Edinson Cavani

Dean Henderson; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Fred, Scott McTominay; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood; Edinson Cavani West Ham: Lukasz Fabianski; Ryan Fredericks, Craig Dawson, Issa Diop, Aaron Cresswell; Mark Noble, Declan Rice; Jarrod Bowen, Manuel Lanzini, Pablo Fornals; Andriy Yarmolenko

Also Read: Paul Pogba Injury Update: Man United Star Out For 'Few Weeks', Confirms Solskjaer

FA Cup live stream: Where to watch Man United vs West Ham live?

The fifth round of the FA Cup will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network. Specifically, the match between Man United and West Ham will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 2. The FA Cup live stream will be provided on the SonyLIV app, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. The Man United vs West Ham live stream will begin on Wednesday, February 8, 1:00 AM IST.

(Image Courtesy: Man United, West Ham Twitter)